​An elegant refurbishment to inspire all

Our homify 360° gem for the day comes from London-based designers Model Projects Ltd, who have been kind enough to share one of their prime portfolio pieces with us.
The project we’re viewing? A refurbishment that took an existing house and gave it a modern-day look via the required furnishings, décor, colours, textures and a range of other elements.
We’re talking sleek finishes, comfy sofas, charming dining corners, and a kitchen that will make you weep with joy!
Let’s get inspired…
Before we discover the indoor beauty, let’s first see one at the rear of the house – this refined patio that lures us in via its oversized floor tiles, rattan furniture, and clean design. How practical would this little space be for enjoying a cup of tea, chatting with a friend, reading in peace and quiet, enjoying a romantic dinner with a loved one… ?
We’re off to discover the heart of this home, and how does this fancy design sit with you? A soft, neutral colour palette to make the incoming light bounce around; a wonderful island that neatly anchors the cooking space; industrial-style lighting fixtures for an urban touch to mix and mingle with the modern style; sophisticatedly upholstered stools… we could go on about this kitchen’s beauty and functionality for days!
But it’s not just about the cooking, for that kitchen forms part of a spacious open-plan layout – and on the one side we are treated to this graceful little lounge area that surprises us with some hot pink tones the form of contemporary chairs.
The other side is reserved for an informal little dining area, with the required sleek finishes to fit in with the kitchen’s glamorous look.
Grace and beauty come together expertly here in the living room, as every single touch (from the patterned wallpaper to the cushy rug) flaunts quite the glamorous look.
Ready for some more inspiration? Here we go…