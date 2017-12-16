Your browser is out-of-date.

​An elegant open-plan living space

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Timeless Living, Kitchen Architecture Kitchen Architecture Modern kitchen
Here on homify we are crazy about open-plan layouts, and not only because they help conjure up extra legroom for small area, but also because they are just so functional and welcoming.

Take our newest homify 360° discovery, for example, which perfectly combines a kitchendining area and living room/lounge in one neat, seamless layout. Oh, and did we mention that all three areas beautifully spill out onto a spacious outdoor terrace and fresh-green yard?

London-based kitchen planners Kitchen Architecture are in charge of this beauty. Let’s see what they came up with.

The terrace

Timeless Living Kitchen Architecture Modern kitchen
Kitchen Architecture

Timeless Living

Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture

Cool, clean and calm – that’s how we’d describe this perfect little outdoor terrace. And just see how wonderfully spacious it is, too, as there’s adequate room for a seating area and dining zone!

The kitchen

Timeless Living Kitchen Architecture Modern kitchen
Kitchen Architecture

Timeless Living

Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture

The elegance continues indoors, and here in the heart of the home the first thing that stands out for us is that T-shaped marvellous island with its sleek design, neutral-meets-earthy colours and functional spaces.

The dining spot

Timeless Living Kitchen Architecture Modern kitchen
Kitchen Architecture

Timeless Living

Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture

A hop and a skip away from the culinary area is where we locate this informal little dining corner, with a circular table (it saves on legroom) elegantly surrounded by snow-white chairs. A graceful mirror (delightfully standing out from the dark-hued wall) adds a touch of dazzle.

Lounging in style

Timeless Living Kitchen Architecture Modern kitchen
Kitchen Architecture

Timeless Living

Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture

Last, although certainly not least, is the lounging area right next to the dining space. And see how this spot, like the other areas in the open-plan layout, uses its little collection of colours, materials and texture to make it slightly prominent – case in point, that fabulous wood cladding up the focal wall. 

Let’s scope out a few more images that speak of this decadent indoor space.

Timeless Living Kitchen Architecture Modern kitchen
Kitchen Architecture

Timeless Living

Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture

Timeless Living Kitchen Architecture Modern kitchen
Kitchen Architecture

Timeless Living

Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture

Timeless Living Kitchen Architecture Modern kitchen
Kitchen Architecture

Timeless Living

Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture

Not convinced? Then see these Reasons to embrace open plan living.

​An elegant refurbishment to inspire all
We’re curious to know what you think of this open-plan space’s style.

