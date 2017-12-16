​An elegant open-plan living space

Here on homify we are crazy about open-plan layouts, and not only because they help conjure up extra legroom for small area, but also because they are just so functional and welcoming.

Take our newest homify 360° discovery, for example, which perfectly combines a kitchen, dining area and living room/lounge in one neat, seamless layout. Oh, and did we mention that all three areas beautifully spill out onto a spacious outdoor terrace and fresh-green yard?

London-based kitchen planners Kitchen Architecture are in charge of this beauty. Let’s see what they came up with.