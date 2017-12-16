​An elegant open-plan living space

Here on homify we are crazy about open-plan layouts, and not only because they help conjure up extra legroom for small area, but also because they are just so functional and welcoming.
Take our newest homify 360° discovery, for example, which perfectly combines a kitchen, dining area and living room/lounge in one neat, seamless layout. Oh, and did we mention that all three areas beautifully spill out onto a spacious outdoor terrace and fresh-green yard?
London-based kitchen planners Kitchen Architecture are in charge of this beauty. Let’s see what they came up with.
Cool, clean and calm – that’s how we’d describe this perfect little outdoor terrace. And just see how wonderfully spacious it is, too, as there’s adequate room for a seating area and dining zone!
The elegance continues indoors, and here in the heart of the home the first thing that stands out for us is that T-shaped marvellous island with its sleek design, neutral-meets-earthy colours and functional spaces.
A hop and a skip away from the culinary area is where we locate this informal little dining corner, with a circular table (it saves on legroom) elegantly surrounded by snow-white chairs. A graceful mirror (delightfully standing out from the dark-hued wall) adds a touch of dazzle.
Last, although certainly not least, is the lounging area right next to the dining space. And see how this spot, like the other areas in the open-plan layout, uses its little collection of colours, materials and texture to make it slightly prominent – case in point, that fabulous wood cladding up the focal wall.
Let’s scope out a few more images that speak of this decadent indoor space.
