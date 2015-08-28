The melting pot house

New Malden is a suburb in south-west London, located in the county of Surrey, and bounded to the north by the affluent Coombe Hill. To the south of this district lies Raynes Park, Worcester Park and Tolworth. New Malden is known for its late 19th and early 20th century terrace houses, as well as larger detached ’30s dwellings. Today on homify we are taking a look at a semi-detached home that has been brought into the 21st century with a new single storey rear extension and complete internal renovation. Thanks to the team at Consultant Line, this residence boasts a contemporary addition, which updates the internal living zones and provides a new open plan domestic space. As architects, planning consultants, and interior designers, Consultant Line handled the project from its initial conception through to its completion.
To take a tour through this updated abode, check out the images below, and get some inspiration for your next home renovation or update.
Here we are able to see the way the large garden has been incorporated with the new extension. The space is perfect for entertaining, as well as comfortable family living. With an outdoor dining area, and an expansive paved patio, the space maximises its exterior space, and ensures the area is clean, lush and perfect for making the most of the fresh outdoor air.
As we enter the new rear extension it is clear that this is a modern and ultra-stylish addition. The kitchen takes centre stage, and is a feature to the entire room. With dramatic black joinery, and a statement chandelier hanging atop the island, the room is bold and vivacious. Natural light is maximised with a roof light, and floor to ceiling glass gives a great view of the lush garden beyond. Sleek textures are used to generate a feeling of luxury and opulence, while being balanced with timber tones and soft furnishings.
Throughout the new internal spaces we see high quality fittings and fixtures, but especially within the new kitchen space. This modern state-of-the-art cooking space features high gloss joinery with fitting free doors. There is under cabinet LED lighting to ensure the area is bright and illuminated, while the stone composite counter works wonderfully to contrast the dark colour scheme.
Within the new rear extension we see an informal as well as a formal dining space. The latter is located against the side wall, and offers a space for six individuals. The informal breakfast bar dining area adds a retro touch to the extension, and creates an easy going atmosphere. To maximise natural light, a roof light has been installed, illuminating the formal dining table, and ensuring the space is light, bright, and airy.
The dwelling has been refurbished throughout, including the front of the existing dwelling that benefits from an updated floor, as well as a new layout. In order to enhance the area are give it a sense of spaciousness several walls have been removed. This reconfigured space adds an open plan ambience, and ensures the living spaces are free and relaxed. A new tiled floor adds a low-maintenance and stylish addition, while high-tech features such as the LCD wall mounted television provide entertainment.
Taking one final look at this home, one of the best new elements of the rear facade are the two huge glass sliding doors. These doors can be completely opened up to create a cohesion between the exterior courtyard space, and the new interior. Sand coloured stone tiles form the new exterior terrace space, and work extremely well in contrasting the modular charcoal construction.
