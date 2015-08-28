The melting pot house

New Malden is a suburb in south-west London, located in the county of Surrey, and bounded to the north by the affluent Coombe Hill. To the south of this district lies Raynes Park, Worcester Park and Tolworth. New Malden is known for its late 19th and early 20th century terrace houses, as well as larger detached ’30s dwellings. Today on homify we are taking a look at a semi-detached home that has been brought into the 21st century with a new single storey rear extension and complete internal renovation. Thanks to the team at Consultant Line, this residence boasts a contemporary addition, which updates the internal living zones and provides a new open plan domestic space. As architects, planning consultants, and interior designers, Consultant Line handled the project from its initial conception through to its completion.

To take a tour through this updated abode, check out the images below, and get some inspiration for your next home renovation or update.