​The new high beauty of a High Barnet house

Johannes van Graan
High Barnet Terrace House Transformation, Model Projects Ltd
London-based professionals Model Projects Ltd bring us this little gem, which is a renovation project that took an existing family house in High Barnet, North London and gave it a sleek new look, as well as heaps and heaps of new space and functionality, via a full loft conversion and rear extension.

Of course the new space/rooms also had to have their own looks and styles, and here is where we gather so much tips and inspiration with furniture, décor, colours, layouts, etc.

Let’s see what was accomplished…

The new extension

We kick off at the back of the house, where the new extension welcomes us in with its generous folding doors (when opened, that is), beautifully separating a stone-tile terrace from an open-plan kitchen, living area and dining spot.

All the right touches

In terms of interior style, this new indoor space offers up so much inspiration. See, for example, how that raw brick wall inserts a focal piece into the living area, yet also a strong batch of pattern and texture, completely cancelling out the need for additional wall art pieces. 

And that exquisitely patterned floor rug in its cool blue hue is simply a must have!

The cooking/socialising space

We all know that the days of the kitchen being strictly a cooking space are long gone – and this modern design is a perfect example of how a well-done kitchen can be one of the most socialising spots in an entire house. 

See how open and spacious that layout is, with adequate legroom for walking and ample seating spots for friends and family to keep the cook company—perhaps over a glass of wine?

Perfectly patterned

The new bathroom upstairs is an en-suite to a bedroom, and it’s this room’s perfect tile flooring that caught our eye.

See how it becomes the main decorated surface in the entire bathroom! Who said tiled flooring needs to be boring?

Next up for your interior inspiration: The stunning family home of Bauhaus-style design.

Simply fantastic, or not your cup of tea – how do you feel about this house’s new look?

