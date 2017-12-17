Your browser is out-of-date.

25 bedroom beauties to inspire your inner designer

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Bedroom, Pixers Pixers Scandinavian style bedroom
Styling up your bedroom can be quite the challenge, but let’s not forget that it can also be fun. As the bedroom is one of the most private rooms in the whole house, you don’t need to worry about making it inviting for guests in the same way you would be doing when decorating your living room, for example. It’s your own personal retreat, which means you can go big in terms of colours, patterns, décor and other elements that appeal to you.

And speaking of appealing, there are just so many pieces that can contribute to a bedroom’s look, from the floor rug and scatter cushions to the headboard and bedside tables – so much potential to have fun with! 

To help make your bedroom-decorating task easier (and much more fun), we’ve gathered 25 prime bedroom beauties here on homify to kick-start your inner designer skills.

Let’s get inspired!

1

Master en-suite RBD Architecture & Interiors Classic style bedroom Grey master en suite,dressing room,wood flooring,velvet curtains,headboard,bedside table,bedside lamp,rug
RBD Architecture &amp; Interiors

Master en-suite

RBD Architecture & Interiors
RBD Architecture &amp; Interiors
RBD Architecture & Interiors

2

House in Tomsk, EVGENY BELYAEV DESIGN EVGENY BELYAEV DESIGN Modern style bedroom
EVGENY BELYAEV DESIGN

House in Tomsk

EVGENY BELYAEV DESIGN
EVGENY BELYAEV DESIGN
EVGENY BELYAEV DESIGN

3

MV Hyde Park - Mockup, AWTAD Architectural Designs AWTAD Architectural Designs Modern style bedroom
AWTAD Architectural Designs

MV Hyde Park—Mockup

AWTAD Architectural Designs
AWTAD Architectural Designs
AWTAD Architectural Designs

4

Apartment in West Kensington #1, AR Architecture AR Architecture Modern style bedroom
AR Architecture

AR Architecture
AR Architecture
AR Architecture

5

Scandinavian Mint Pixers Scandinavian style bedroom
Pixers

Scandinavian Mint

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

6

강릉 경포대 펜션 LE CHATTREE 르샤트리, 건축사사무소 어코드 URCODE ARCHITECTURE 건축사사무소 어코드 URCODE ARCHITECTURE Modern style bedroom Grey
건축사사무소 어코드 URCODE ARCHITECTURE

건축사사무소 어코드 URCODE ARCHITECTURE
건축사사무소 어코드 URCODE ARCHITECTURE
건축사사무소 어코드 URCODE ARCHITECTURE

7

Private Villa - Royal Maxim, RDW Architects RDW Architects Modern style bedroom
RDW Architects

Private Villa—Royal Maxim

RDW Architects
RDW Architects
RDW Architects

8

Apartment in Palace Green, AR Architecture AR Architecture Modern style bedroom
AR Architecture

Apartment in Palace Green

AR Architecture
AR Architecture
AR Architecture

9

Hampton meets St Andrews, Interiors by Tracy Smith Interiors by Tracy Smith Modern style bedroom
Interiors by Tracy Smith

Hampton meets St Andrews

Interiors by Tracy Smith
Interiors by Tracy Smith
Interiors by Tracy Smith

10

Juhu Site, Mybeautifulife Mybeautifulife Eclectic style bedroom
Mybeautifulife

Mybeautifulife
Mybeautifulife
Mybeautifulife

11

Juhu Site, Mybeautifulife Mybeautifulife Eclectic style bedroom
Mybeautifulife

Mybeautifulife
Mybeautifulife
Mybeautifulife

12

Site at Vile Parle, Mybeautifulife Mybeautifulife Classic style bedroom
Mybeautifulife

Mybeautifulife
Mybeautifulife
Mybeautifulife

13

France Kvartal Space Options Eclectic style bedroom interior,interior design,design,bedroom design,space options
Space Options

France Kvartal

Space Options
Space Options
Space Options

14

Thorpe Bay, Essex - Residential, Peach Studio Peach Studio Classic style bedroom Blue
Peach Studio

Thorpe Bay, Essex—Residential

Peach Studio
Peach Studio
Peach Studio

15

Hampstead, London - Residential, Peach Studio Peach Studio Classic style bedroom
Peach Studio

Hampstead, London—Residential

Peach Studio
Peach Studio
Peach Studio

16

Royal Platinum Bedroom For Mr. A, The Atelier Pekanbaru The Atelier Pekanbaru Classic style bedroom
The Atelier Pekanbaru

Royal Platinum Bedroom For Mr. A

The Atelier Pekanbaru
The Atelier Pekanbaru
The Atelier Pekanbaru

17

Bedroom GK Architects Ltd Modern style bedroom
GK Architects Ltd

Bedroom

GK Architects Ltd
GK Architects Ltd
GK Architects Ltd

18

elegant & chic bedroom Soul Designs Modern style bedroom Granite Green
Soul Designs

elegant & chic bedroom

Soul Designs
Soul Designs
Soul Designs

19

elegant & chic bedroom Soul Designs Modern style bedroom Granite Grey
Soul Designs

elegant & chic bedroom

Soul Designs
Soul Designs
Soul Designs

20

elegant & chic bedroom Soul Designs Modern style bedroom Beige
Soul Designs

elegant & chic bedroom

Soul Designs
Soul Designs
Soul Designs

21

BF apartment Space Options Classic style bedroom interior,design,interior design,bedroom,bedroom design,wall painting,curtain,double bed,luxury bedroom,space options,mirrored wall,mirror
Space Options

BF apartment

Space Options
Space Options
Space Options

22

homify Eclectic style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

23

homify Classic style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

24

Koncha Zaspa Residence, Space Options Space Options Classic style bedroom
Space Options

Space Options
Space Options
Space Options

25

Koncha Zaspa Residence, Space Options Space Options Classic style bedroom
Space Options

Space Options
Space Options
Space Options

From beautiful spaces to practical living, let’s discover the 7 ways to reduce your electricity bills.

​The new high beauty of a High Barnet house
Which example(s) will you be copying for your bedroom back home?

Discover home inspiration!

