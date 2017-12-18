​The open-plan kitchen with heaps of style

Kitchen Architecture from London are the professionals in charge of today’s homify 360° discovery, and just as their name suggest, these experts know just what to do when it comes to instilling some beauty into the heart of the home.
This project of theirs is certainly no exception, for it’s only a true professional who can accomplish what these specialists did. Yes, they managed to seamlessly blend a kitchen with a dining area, which has been achieved before, but it is the way in which it’s been done – the finished design in all its pride and glory—that caught our eye and captured our hearts.
See the way in which they play with materials, patterns, open legroom and natural lighting to enhance their work – so inspirational!
Even from the get-go (here, in the back yard of the house) we can see that there’s so much potential to be enjoyed here – that sliding door is wide open and the interior beauty refuses to be kept indoors, spilling outside in a delicious combination of earthy hues, Scandinavian furnishings and timber coatings.
Before we discover the kitchen, let’s first appreciate the beautiful garden view these fortunate residents get to enjoy each and every time they take a seat at that remarkable dining table for breakfast, a cup of tea, a family meal, to work on taxes, or whatever else this space can be used for.
See how the whites and earthy hues positively dazzle once the sunlight from outside hits the interior finishes?
As far as kitchen pieces go, the island is usually the item which firmly grounds and anchors the culinary space – and why shouldn’t it, seeing as it has been doing it quite effectively ever since the first kitchen island was invented somewhere in the 19th century.
How graceful does this design combine wood (in a soft, sandy hue that conjures up images of a golden day at the beach) with bold, charcoal-like coatings, making the entire island become the most prominent piece here?
And then we don’t even mention the functionality associated with it, such as the comfy seating spots, the commitment to effective storage, etc.
The island is the star attraction here, and what makes it all the more possible is the subtle (yet still very stylish) look of the backsplash and wall in the background, with off-white and a marble-like pattern coating up the backdrop ever so slightly.
And that clean design of the cabinetry (notice there are no knobs or handles) is simply inspiring!
Let’s scope out a bit more of this superb open-plan layout…
