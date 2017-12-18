Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​The open-plan kitchen with heaps of style

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Combined elegance, Kitchen Architecture Kitchen Architecture Modern kitchen
Loading admin actions …

Kitchen Architecture from London are the professionals in charge of today’s homify 360° discovery, and just as their name suggest, these experts know just what to do when it comes to instilling some beauty into the heart of the home.

This project of theirs is certainly no exception, for it’s only a true professional who can accomplish what these specialists did. Yes, they managed to seamlessly blend a kitchen with a dining area, which has been achieved before, but it is the way in which it’s been done – the finished design in all its pride and glory—that caught our eye and captured our hearts.

See the way in which they play with materials, patterns, open legroom and natural lighting to enhance their work – so inspirational!

Seen from outside

Combined elegance Kitchen Architecture Modern kitchen kitchen architecture,bulthaup,bulthaup b3,bespoke kitchen,contemporary kitchen,kitchen dining,open plan kitchen,integrated kitchen,kitchen extension
Kitchen Architecture

Combined elegance

Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture

Even from the get-go (here, in the back yard of the house) we can see that there’s so much potential to be enjoyed here – that sliding door is wide open and the interior beauty refuses to be kept indoors, spilling outside in a delicious combination of earthy hues, Scandinavian furnishings and timber coatings.

A perfect view

Combined elegance Kitchen Architecture Modern kitchen kitchen architecture,kitchen dining,open plan kitchen,integrated kitchen,bespoke kitchen,kitchen extension,indoor outdoor
Kitchen Architecture

Combined elegance

Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture

Before we discover the kitchen, let’s first appreciate the beautiful garden view these fortunate residents get to enjoy each and every time they take a seat at that remarkable dining table for breakfast, a cup of tea, a family meal, to work on taxes, or whatever else this space can be used for. 

See how the whites and earthy hues positively dazzle once the sunlight from outside hits the interior finishes?

Combined elegance Kitchen Architecture Modern kitchen kitchen architecture,bulthaup,bulthaup b3,bespoke kitchen,contemporary kitchen,integrated kitchen,kitchen dining,open plan kitchen,indoor outdoor
Kitchen Architecture

Combined elegance

Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture

A masterpiece

Combined elegance Kitchen Architecture Modern kitchen kitchen architecture,bulthaup,bulthaup b3,bespoke kitchen,contemporary kitchen,white kitchen,contrasting kitchen,kitchen island,breakfast bar,integrated kitchen,miele
Kitchen Architecture

Combined elegance

Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture

As far as kitchen pieces go, the island is usually the item which firmly grounds and anchors the culinary space – and why shouldn’t it, seeing as it has been doing it quite effectively ever since the first kitchen island was invented somewhere in the 19th century. 

How graceful does this design combine wood (in a soft, sandy hue that conjures up images of a golden day at the beach) with bold, charcoal-like coatings, making the entire island become the most prominent piece here?

And then we don’t even mention the functionality associated with it, such as the comfy seating spots, the commitment to effective storage, etc.

A clean backdrop

Combined elegance Kitchen Architecture Modern kitchen kitchen architecture,bulthaup,bulthaup b3,bespoke kitchen,contemporary kitchen,white kitchen,contrasting kitchen,bulthaup accessories,marble
Kitchen Architecture

Combined elegance

Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture

The island is the star attraction here, and what makes it all the more possible is the subtle (yet still very stylish) look of the backsplash and wall in the background, with off-white and a marble-like pattern coating up the backdrop ever so slightly. 

And that clean design of the cabinetry (notice there are no knobs or handles) is simply inspiring!

Let’s scope out a bit more of this superb open-plan layout…

Combined elegance Kitchen Architecture Modern kitchen kitchen architecture,bulthaup,bulthaup b3,bespoke kitchen,contemporary kitchen,white kitchen,contrasting kitchen,integrated kitchen,marble
Kitchen Architecture

Combined elegance

Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture

Combined elegance Kitchen Architecture Modern kitchen kitchen architecture,bulthaup,bulthaup b3,bespoke kitchen,contemporary kitchen,open plan kitchen,kitchen island,breakfast bar,kitchen dining,kitchen extension,indoor outdoor
Kitchen Architecture

Combined elegance

Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture

Have a look at these 10 modern kitchen islands to further inspire you.

​Behind these doors awaits a fab entertaining space
Share your thoughts on this kitchen in our comments section, below!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks