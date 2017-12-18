Your browser is out-of-date.

​Behind these doors awaits a fab entertaining space

Johannes van Graan
Family entertaining space, Kitchen Architecture
London-based team Kitchen Architecture is in charge of our newest homify 360° discovery, and this one truly is an example of something that we all need (and desire): a spacious and stylish open-plan entertaining room that includes a kitchendining area and lounge/living room.

Oh, and did we mention that it all spills over onto a delicious terrace outside, adding even more space (and beautiful garden views) to a social soiree to be enjoyed here?

Let’s get inspired (and green with envy)…

A beautiful welcome

Family entertaining space Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture

Family entertaining space

Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture

As far as first impressions go, we are quite impressed by the front entrance: stained glass, patterned tiles (both inside and out), brick walls, a double door in a dark and bold hue – what is not to love here?

The culinary corner

Family entertaining space Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture

Family entertaining space

Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture

The heart of this home immediately grabs our attention as we enter the family’s entertaining space, not only because of its sleek and subtle design, but also how it simultaneously manages to seep into the adjoining zones, yet also stands out prominently on its own.

The dining area

Family entertaining space Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture

Family entertaining space

Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture

A few feet away we locate the modern dining space, flaunting an elegant monochrome palette. The neat-as-a-pin bookcase in the background is the perfect cherry on top!

The style outdoors

Family entertaining space Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture

Family entertaining space

Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture

For a fresh ambience, we slide that generous glass door aside and take in the garden views while se set our drinks down on that elongated table. Notice the raw look of the timber-clad terrace, adding its own natural look to the yard.

Let’s gather some more inspiration with a few more images of this delightful design.

Family entertaining space Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture

Family entertaining space

Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture

Family entertaining space Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture

Family entertaining space

Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture

Family entertaining space Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture

Family entertaining space

Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture

Family entertaining space Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture

Family entertaining space

Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture

See these 9 homes with terrific terraces to copy.

A modern cottage with real country charm
We love it, but would much rather hear what YOU think of this design.

