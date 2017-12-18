​Behind these doors awaits a fab entertaining space

London-based team Kitchen Architecture is in charge of our newest homify 360° discovery, and this one truly is an example of something that we all need (and desire): a spacious and stylish open-plan entertaining room that includes a kitchen, dining area and lounge/living room.
Oh, and did we mention that it all spills over onto a delicious terrace outside, adding even more space (and beautiful garden views) to a social soiree to be enjoyed here?
Let’s get inspired (and green with envy)…
As far as first impressions go, we are quite impressed by the front entrance: stained glass, patterned tiles (both inside and out), brick walls, a double door in a dark and bold hue – what is not to love here?
The heart of this home immediately grabs our attention as we enter the family’s entertaining space, not only because of its sleek and subtle design, but also how it simultaneously manages to seep into the adjoining zones, yet also stands out prominently on its own.
A few feet away we locate the modern dining space, flaunting an elegant monochrome palette. The neat-as-a-pin bookcase in the background is the perfect cherry on top!
For a fresh ambience, we slide that generous glass door aside and take in the garden views while se set our drinks down on that elongated table. Notice the raw look of the timber-clad terrace, adding its own natural look to the yard.
Let’s gather some more inspiration with a few more images of this delightful design.
See these 9 homes with terrific terraces to copy.