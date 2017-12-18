​Behind these doors awaits a fab entertaining space

London-based team Kitchen Architecture is in charge of our newest homify 360° discovery, and this one truly is an example of something that we all need (and desire): a spacious and stylish open-plan entertaining room that includes a kitchen, dining area and lounge/living room.

Oh, and did we mention that it all spills over onto a delicious terrace outside, adding even more space (and beautiful garden views) to a social soiree to be enjoyed here?

Let’s get inspired (and green with envy)…