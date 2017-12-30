Your browser is out-of-date.

​18 bungalows for a relaxed lifestyle

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Schwebender Pavillon, schroetter-lenzi Architekten schroetter-lenzi Architekten Modern houses
At the end of another year where our energy levels are nearly empty, it’s time to take a much-needed breather – and for a relaxing time, we bring you these 18 bungalows that can really inspire you to take some time off away from home.

Imagine relaxing on a porch with your drink of choice, strolling in the garden in the late afternoon sun, or enjoying a feast with loved ones on a covered terrace – these possibilities, and others, are all available with these 18 holiday-style bungalows we’re about to show you…

1

VILLA UNIFAMILIARE [COLOGNO] www.marlegno.it - Progetto: Geom. Ghidotti, Marlegno Marlegno
Marlegno

Marlegno
Marlegno
Marlegno

2

ALGUNAS DE NUESTRAS CONSTRUCCIONES REALIZADAS, Casas y cabañas de Madera -GRUPO CONSTRUCTOR RIO DORADO (MRD-TADPYC) Casas y cabañas de Madera -GRUPO CONSTRUCTOR RIO DORADO (MRD-TADPYC) Classic style houses
Casas y cabañas de Madera -GRUPO CONSTRUCTOR RIO DORADO (MRD-TADPYC)

Casas y cabañas de Madera -GRUPO CONSTRUCTOR RIO DORADO (MRD-TADPYC)
Casas y cabañas de Madera -GRUPO CONSTRUCTOR RIO DORADO (MRD-TADPYC)
Casas y cabañas de Madera -GRUPO CONSTRUCTOR RIO DORADO (MRD-TADPYC)

3

Villa unifamiliare, Technowood srl Technowood srl Modern houses
Technowood srl

Technowood srl
Technowood srl
Technowood srl

4

Un gioiello abitativo perfettamente integrato nel suo habitat naturale., Barra&Barra Srl Barra&Barra Srl Classic style houses
Barra&amp;Barra Srl

Barra&Barra Srl
Barra&amp;Barra Srl
Barra&Barra Srl

5

ALGUNAS DE NUESTRAS CONSTRUCCIONES REALIZADAS, Casas y cabañas de Madera -GRUPO CONSTRUCTOR RIO DORADO (MRD-TADPYC) Casas y cabañas de Madera -GRUPO CONSTRUCTOR RIO DORADO (MRD-TADPYC) Classic style study/office
Casas y cabañas de Madera -GRUPO CONSTRUCTOR RIO DORADO (MRD-TADPYC)

Casas y cabañas de Madera -GRUPO CONSTRUCTOR RIO DORADO (MRD-TADPYC)
Casas y cabañas de Madera -GRUPO CONSTRUCTOR RIO DORADO (MRD-TADPYC)
Casas y cabañas de Madera -GRUPO CONSTRUCTOR RIO DORADO (MRD-TADPYC)

6

homify Minimalist houses Aluminium/Zinc White
homify

homify
homify
homify

7

Domki mobilne 12x4m w różnych konfiguracjach, Letniskowo.pl Garkowski, Solka, Spółka Komandytowa Letniskowo.pl Garkowski, Solka, Spółka Komandytowa Prefabricated home Engineered Wood Wood effect
Letniskowo.pl Garkowski, Solka, Spółka Komandytowa

Letniskowo.pl Garkowski, Solka, Spółka Komandytowa
Letniskowo.pl Garkowski, Solka, Spółka Komandytowa
Letniskowo.pl Garkowski, Solka, Spółka Komandytowa

8

HOME STAGING VIVIENDA EN VENTA CON MUEBLE EN CARTON, Ya Home Staging Ya Home Staging
Ya Home Staging

Ya Home Staging
Ya Home Staging
Ya Home Staging

9

homify Colonial style houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

10

Schwebender Pavillon, schroetter-lenzi Architekten schroetter-lenzi Architekten Modern houses
schroetter-lenzi Architekten

schroetter-lenzi Architekten
schroetter-lenzi Architekten
schroetter-lenzi Architekten

11

Proyecto, VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS Modern houses
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

12

ASAP P29 บ้านชั้นเดียว 2 ห้องนอน 1 ห้องน้ำ, Asap Home Builder Asap Home Builder
Asap Home Builder

Asap Home Builder
Asap Home Builder
Asap Home Builder

13

ALGUNAS DE NUESTRAS CONSTRUCCIONES REALIZADAS, Casas y cabañas de Madera -GRUPO CONSTRUCTOR RIO DORADO (MRD-TADPYC) Casas y cabañas de Madera -GRUPO CONSTRUCTOR RIO DORADO (MRD-TADPYC) Classic style houses
Casas y cabañas de Madera -GRUPO CONSTRUCTOR RIO DORADO (MRD-TADPYC)

Casas y cabañas de Madera -GRUPO CONSTRUCTOR RIO DORADO (MRD-TADPYC)
Casas y cabañas de Madera -GRUPO CONSTRUCTOR RIO DORADO (MRD-TADPYC)
Casas y cabañas de Madera -GRUPO CONSTRUCTOR RIO DORADO (MRD-TADPYC)

14

homify Prefabricated home Metal Multicolored
homify

homify
homify
homify

15

ASAP P26 บ้านชั้นเดี่ยว 2 ห้องนอน 2 ห้องน้ำ., Asap Home Builder Asap Home Builder
Asap Home Builder

Asap Home Builder
Asap Home Builder
Asap Home Builder

16

MÓDULOS QUE SE CONVIERTEN EN HOGARES, NUÑO ARQUITECTURA NUÑO ARQUITECTURA
NUÑO ARQUITECTURA

NUÑO ARQUITECTURA
NUÑO ARQUITECTURA
NUÑO ARQUITECTURA

17

Casa Modelo Arade com jardim Interior, KITUR KITUR Minimalist houses
KITUR

KITUR
KITUR
KITUR

18

ASAP P23 บ้านชั้นเดี่ยว 3 ห้องนอน 1 ห้องน้ำ, Asap Home Builder Asap Home Builder
Asap Home Builder

Asap Home Builder
Asap Home Builder
Asap Home Builder

But wait, there’s more – check out these Luxurious holiday homes.

​Top 10 British homes of the year
So, which bungalow is the perfect choice for that much-needed holiday?

