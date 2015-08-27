London home refurbishment with peaceful and calming design

This family home in the highly sought-after London suburb of Muswell Hill embodies all the elements of an exemplary modern family home in the British capital. The Edwardian terraced house lies in a quiet residential street, with easy access to parks and public transport; two essential components for living in the fast-paced metropolis of modern day London. Given the busy lives the family leads, it is nice to know that a peaceful and calming oasis awaits after a hectic day. The typically poor layout of this period home was an issue that needed to be addressed for the family, so Andrew Mulroy Architects were commissioned to extend and remodel the ground floor spaces to become more open and light, which was finished off with modern refurbishment to match.
As you can see, the owners were not seeking an extension that camouflaged with the existing brick house, as many terrace extensions of this nature do. Rather, a contemporary space was constructed that was clearly a modern addition that complemented the brickwork, and did not detract from the charm and character of such period homes.
With a conceived design that incorporated full-length glass panels, paired with a bright interior palette of soft timber tones and dominating whites, this space really is a fresh retreat from the chaos of the city. Forever drowning in natural light, the redesigned open plan kitchen, dining, and living spaces remain illuminated and inviting all day long.
Enhancing the warm feeling achieved through the colour choices and an uninterrupted of the adjacent garden is the introduction of a large skylight, hovering above the new dining space. This, along with the kitchen island, both serve as a subtle division between the combined spaces. With subway tiles, stunning parquet flooring, industrial lighting, and the mid-century furniture design staple; the Eames chair; this is a modern Scandinavian style lover's dream.
Previously, the ground floor of the house was divided into three small rooms, with minimal access to natural light. By combining the three, the family can feel more connected during time spent at home.
Previously the kitchen blocked views of the garden from the entrance hall, so to enhance the open plan design, it was pushed to one side. And, as you can see, this decision has worked to great effect. With spaces more conducive to interaction, and a home that now has a strong relationship with the enviable garden, this is sure to be an investment not only in the family's lifestyle, but also a worthwhile financial investment come time to sell.