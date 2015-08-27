London home refurbishment with peaceful and calming design

This family home in the highly sought-after London suburb of Muswell Hill embodies all the elements of an exemplary modern family home in the British capital. The Edwardian terraced house lies in a quiet residential street, with easy access to parks and public transport; two essential components for living in the fast-paced metropolis of modern day London. Given the busy lives the family leads, it is nice to know that a peaceful and calming oasis awaits after a hectic day. The typically poor layout of this period home was an issue that needed to be addressed for the family, so Andrew Mulroy Architects were commissioned to extend and remodel the ground floor spaces to become more open and light, which was finished off with modern refurbishment to match.