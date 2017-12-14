Fireplaces: what to consider before buying!

Now that winter is very much on the cards, we all seem to be thinking about the same thing; how to stay warm! We all know that it would have been a little more cost-effective and sensible to get our heating issues sorted out in summer, but we were too busy perfecting our fashionable new zen gardens to do it then, so now, in December, we are thinking about fireplaces!

A great way to ensure extra warmth and style, a fireplace is a terrific addition to any home and will work best, generally speaking, in living rooms, as this is where you tend to spend the most time and want to feel really cosy. You might struggle to get a fireplace put in before Christmas, especially if you are calling heating experts in busy cities, such as London, but it's worth a try, once you've considered all the most important factors. We're going to help you cut through all of those big decision, right now, so let's talk fireplaces!