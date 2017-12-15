Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

17 pieces of storage furniture to make any room look neater

press profile homify press profile homify
Parete attrezzata Ginevra (Rm), Laquercia21 Laquercia21 Industrial style living room
Loading admin actions …

It doesn't matter whether you have a gargantuan and sprawling contemporary mansion big enough for a large family or a titchy-tiny rustic cottage; you can always use more storage! Just ask any interior designer in the UK and they'll tell you that you can't ever have more storage than you actually need, which must be why we are seeing such amazing designs being brought into being right now! It's not simply a case of chucking a sideboard into a hallway or adding a set of drawers to a classically elegant living room anymore, as designers are consistently trying to come up with new ideas that will maximise space, minimise impact, look great, function perfectly and leave you with a less cluttered home. Wow. That's one hell of a mantle to live up to, but we think we've found 17 ideas that absolutely manage it! 

If you are constantly wondering how you can organise your home a little more, without needing to rip out walls or swallow up every inch of floor space with bulky cabinets, come with us now as we give you some brilliant ideas!

1. Inset built-in bookshelves use space that's already there but is simply being wasted as a blank wall.

Colleverde_minimal design, EF_Archidesign EF_Archidesign Modern living room
EF_Archidesign

EF_Archidesign
EF_Archidesign
EF_Archidesign

2. Freestanding media centres can be built to very exact specifications and to house specific bulky items.

Custom designed shelf including a fireplace, FURN FURN Interior landscaping
FURN

FURN
FURN
FURN

3. Room divides that double as a bookcase are INGENIOUS!

ARL, Adriana Pierantoni Arquitetura & Design Adriana Pierantoni Arquitetura & Design Modern living room
Adriana Pierantoni Arquitetura &amp; Design

Adriana Pierantoni Arquitetura & Design
Adriana Pierantoni Arquitetura &amp; Design
Adriana Pierantoni Arquitetura & Design

4. Beautiful custom wall shelves that double as art will never make a bad impression. Those hexagons though! Yes!

Reforma de un piso de los años 80., Lavolta Lavolta Modern dining room Wood Wood effect
Lavolta

Lavolta
Lavolta
Lavolta

5. Simple wall recess shelving can be added absolutely anywhere. How about in a small hallway?

homify Modern kitchen White
homify

homify
homify
homify

6. Fully built-in shelving feature walls offer great styling and a wealth of display potential. Great for rooms you use a lot!

Custom shelf wall, FURN FURN Interior landscaping
FURN

FURN
FURN
FURN

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. A media centre with sliding doors, to hide the TV away, makes perfect sense in a modern home.

TV Wall Unit Style Within Modern media room Hidden TV,TV wall unit,wall storage,wall storage unit,wall shelf unit,niche lighting,shelf lighting,purple accents,purple cupboards,sliding cabinet door
Style Within

TV Wall Unit

Style Within
Style Within
Style Within

8. Coordinated industrial desks and shelves really work together to create an understated but stylish organisational system.

Cosmo Industrial Shelf Unit Industasia Living roomShelves
Industasia

Cosmo Industrial Shelf Unit

Industasia
Industasia
Industasia

9. Large storage furniture sets that interconnect can create a seamless display. Love the integrated seat here!

SALONES, muebles apa muebles apa Modern living room Grey
muebles apa

muebles apa
muebles apa
muebles apa

10. High-level cabinets aren't only for kitchens! They work beautifully as living room wall storage too, if you keep the colour muted.

PROYECTOS, FLAM RUGS FLAM RUGS Modern living room
FLAM RUGS

FLAM RUGS
FLAM RUGS
FLAM RUGS

11. Using the dead space above your head is easy, if you build suspended wooden shelving! Simple wine crates will work.

Orixás, omnibus arquitetura omnibus arquitetura Modern living room Solid Wood Multicolored
omnibus arquitetura

omnibus arquitetura
omnibus arquitetura
omnibus arquitetura

12. Interspersing simple shelves with boxed-in storage elements will create a clean and minimal display.

Ristrutturazione Appartamento, Elia Falaschi Fotografo Elia Falaschi Fotografo Modern living room
Elia Falaschi Fotografo

Elia Falaschi Fotografo
Elia Falaschi Fotografo
Elia Falaschi Fotografo

13. Accent colour storage can be a good way to tie into an existing theme more cohesively. Especially if spaced out a little to not look too bulky.

Radiant White, ristrutturami ristrutturami Minimalist living room
ristrutturami

ristrutturami
ristrutturami
ristrutturami

14. A sideboard, placed behind a sofa, makes great sense. You can even add some coasters and use it in place of a coffee table.

Una Stanza in più, Architetto Alberto Colella Architetto Alberto Colella Modern living room
Architetto Alberto Colella

Architetto Alberto Colella
Architetto Alberto Colella
Architetto Alberto Colella

15. Wow! Seemingly random inset cubby holes make for a really eclectic and funky display. This is ideal for arty homes.

Ristrutturazione di una villa fronte mare: Villa TiMe, DEFPOINT STUDIO architettura & interni DEFPOINT STUDIO architettura & interni Mediterranean style living room
DEFPOINT STUDIO architettura &amp; interni

DEFPOINT STUDIO architettura & interni
DEFPOINT STUDIO architettura &amp; interni
DEFPOINT STUDIO architettura & interni

16. Very understated low cabinets, in the same colour as a wall, will really just blend into the background, but still be fantastically handy.

Appartamento Privato Rapallo, Studio_P - Luca Porcu Design Studio_P - Luca Porcu Design Minimalist living room
Studio_P—Luca Porcu Design

Studio_P - Luca Porcu Design
Studio_P—Luca Porcu Design
Studio_P - Luca Porcu Design

17. You can go as funky as you like, if you have a knack for DIY. Upcycling items and using them to evolve a funky storage system is a lot of fun.

Parete attrezzata Ginevra (Rm), Laquercia21 Laquercia21 Industrial style living room
Laquercia21

Laquercia21
Laquercia21
Laquercia21

For more storage inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 12 homes with utterly ingenious storage solutions.

​The super functional home of your dreams
Which of these ideas could work wonders in your home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks