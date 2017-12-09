A modern family home with a real holiday feel

Any home that looks as though it is straight out of a fairytale is alright with us and that's what we have for you today! Designed by one of the innovative architectural firms in Ankara, this rendered dream home offers space, charm and style in equal measure, making it the utmost in perfect family dwellings, with a little cabin twist! It's not quite a full-on beautiful log cabin, but with a great swathe of wood cladding on the exterior, there is definitely an Alpine feel to the aesthetic here and it's getting us in the holiday mood, so why not come take a look with us now? You never know; you might love the design so much that you think about building your next home in its image!
We always enjoy taking a look at architect drawings of potential new houses and this one really has drawn us in from the start! A heady mix of contemporary lines, cabin motifs and luxurious additions, such as a balcony at the front, there's nothing lacking in this deceptively simple little home. There's definitely a welcoming vibe to this façade too, but wait until you see the back!
It wouldn't matter if there wasn't a stunning contemporary garden in the back here, we'd still want to spend all of our time in it, just to admire the rear of the house! Complete with another balcony and an integrated covered terrace, this is clearly a home for entertaining and safe enjoyment. Just think how pleasant it would be to have the kids playing in the garden, as you look on from the terrace!
Whenever proposed houses show you a snapshot of how the dining room could look, that's when you know that family living was the main motivation! Helping you to imagine mealtimes and the closeness that a home could instil is a great way to really sell a property but this one needs no help! If nothing else, we are sold just on the under-stair gravel garden and the high ceilings, never mind a fabulous garden view from the dining table!
What do we love the most about this kitchen? That it has perfectly mirrored the colour scheme of the façade. That's a level of cohesion that is hard to embrace, but the effect is dazzling! This might be a relatively simple space, but by adding a two-tone scheme, it has come to life and feels much more energetic, which is perfect for a family home.
Of course, everybody wants a generous living room in a family home and we don't think that this one will disappoint. With high ceilings, low furniture and a feature media wall all proposed, there is a really cosy yet spacious feel.The inset ceiling lighting is also, still, quite unusual for the UK, but we'd be willing to take a stride forward and have it!
