A modern family home with a real holiday feel

Of course, everybody wants a generous living room in a family home and we don't think that this one will disappoint. With high ceilings, low furniture and a feature media wall all proposed, there is a really cosy yet spacious feel.The inset ceiling lighting is also, still, quite unusual for the UK, but we'd be willing to take a stride forward and have it!

