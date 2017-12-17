A modern cottage with real country charm

We know what you're thinking; that modern cottages and traditional country charm don't really go hand-in hand and you'd be right. Normally! We absolutely love all of the characterful rustic country cottages that the UK has nestled away in sleepy little villages and rarely think that modern buildings can capture the same essence but then, we stumbled upon one that does!
Designed by a fantastic architectural firm in Hampshire, this cottage is one of a handful that have been crafted out of a formerly single building, but you'll be impressed at the way that traditional motifs and materials have been reintroduced, alongside more modern conveniences, such as a light and bright contemporary built-in kitchen. Come and take a look with us, as words really can't do this terrific county property justice!
You can't try and tell us that this cottage doesn't look super cute and pretty, can you? Yes, we know that the windows and doors might not be traditionally characterful, but they blend in just beautifully and as a row, all of these homes really do make an impact. The dormers are particularly eye-catching, but wait until you see the rest of the garden!
Yes! We always wanted to grow our own food and live a more simple life in the country and that's exactly what this cottage offers! With easy to maintain beds ready for planting and a charming decked terrace on top, this garden doesn't need to be one iota bigger to make a lasting impact!
Is this a brand new and modern kitchen? Yes, but by choosing Shaker style cabinet and drawer fronts, there is a wonderful little nod to the styling of the rest of the home. A simple and understated cream colour scheme works so well here and keeps all of the natural light flowing, while looking great with a natural wood counter. The only thing missing is an old school Aga, but we think the modern convenience of a gas stove is probably easier to cook with!
We told you that respectful nods to heritage have been included throughout this cottage and here's the proof! Beautiful oak beams and brick parquet work together to offer up the expected levels of rustic charm that any rural cottage can reasonably expect to enjoy. The skylights are a wonderful touch too, as they stop the space from feeling too enclosed and twee.
Finally, we thought we'd how you a little glimpse of how the whole row of cottages looks, from the street, A mix of traditional stone clad and rendered homes, with ironmongery braces and uniform front doors, these delightful homes really are something to behold.
