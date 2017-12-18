Your browser is out-of-date.

18 amazing starter homes to inspire your homeowner dreams

press profile homify press profile homify
ALGUNAS DE NUESTRAS CONSTRUCCIONES REALIZADAS, Casas y cabañas de Madera -GRUPO CONSTRUCTOR RIO DORADO (MRD-TADPYC) Casas y cabañas de Madera -GRUPO CONSTRUCTOR RIO DORADO (MRD-TADPYC) Classic style houses
It can be easy to get a little disheartened these days, when you start thinking about trying to get on the property ladder, but maybe that's because we're aiming too high, too quickly! A starter home is a great idea, if you don't need too much space or can at least reign in your expectations for a few years and if you build one, you can get even more value for your cash! Architects, particularly those in built-up areas such as London, are really turning things up a notch in terms of designing smaller homes that can be squeezed into unforgiving spaces. We think you'll be blown away by the creativity being showcased right now, which is why we want to show you a host of small yet contemporary and stylish homes that should be seen as seriously inspiring right now. Are you ready to have your hope of home ownership revived? Then let's get started!

1. With a large terrace.

Villa unifamiliare, Technowood srl Technowood srl Modern houses
Technowood srl

Technowood srl
Technowood srl
Technowood srl

A small home can still have a larger terrace. If you design your own, you can prioritise what's most important to you.

2. Classic wood.

ALGUNAS DE NUESTRAS CONSTRUCCIONES REALIZADAS, Casas y cabañas de Madera -GRUPO CONSTRUCTOR RIO DORADO (MRD-TADPYC) Casas y cabañas de Madera -GRUPO CONSTRUCTOR RIO DORADO (MRD-TADPYC) Classic style houses
Casas y cabañas de Madera -GRUPO CONSTRUCTOR RIO DORADO (MRD-TADPYC)

Casas y cabañas de Madera -GRUPO CONSTRUCTOR RIO DORADO (MRD-TADPYC)
Casas y cabañas de Madera -GRUPO CONSTRUCTOR RIO DORADO (MRD-TADPYC)
Casas y cabañas de Madera -GRUPO CONSTRUCTOR RIO DORADO (MRD-TADPYC)

Small but cute as a button, traditional wood cabins are a great way to get on the housing ladder, especially if your budget is small.

3. A monochrome delight.

VILLA UNIFAMILIARE [COLOGNO] www.marlegno.it - Progetto: Geom. Ghidotti, Marlegno Marlegno
Marlegno

Marlegno
Marlegno
Marlegno

Think a small starter home can't be stylish? Think again! This monochrome façade is incredible.

4. Wood and stone together.

Un gioiello abitativo perfettamente integrato nel suo habitat naturale., Barra&Barra Srl Barra&Barra Srl Classic style houses
Barra&amp;Barra Srl

Barra&Barra Srl
Barra&amp;Barra Srl
Barra&Barra Srl

Using natural materials will give your starter home a really timeless look that could be very useful when it comes to selling later on.

5. Nestled amongst the trees.

ALGUNAS DE NUESTRAS CONSTRUCCIONES REALIZADAS, Casas y cabañas de Madera -GRUPO CONSTRUCTOR RIO DORADO (MRD-TADPYC) Casas y cabañas de Madera -GRUPO CONSTRUCTOR RIO DORADO (MRD-TADPYC) Classic style study/office
Casas y cabañas de Madera -GRUPO CONSTRUCTOR RIO DORADO (MRD-TADPYC)

Casas y cabañas de Madera -GRUPO CONSTRUCTOR RIO DORADO (MRD-TADPYC)
Casas y cabañas de Madera -GRUPO CONSTRUCTOR RIO DORADO (MRD-TADPYC)
Casas y cabañas de Madera -GRUPO CONSTRUCTOR RIO DORADO (MRD-TADPYC)

A rural location will always be more cost effective than urban spaces, so why not look at land prices out of the city? You might never want to go urban again, if you get a home this sweet!

6. L-shaped and lovely.

homify Minimalist houses Aluminium/Zinc White
homify

homify
homify
homify

How amazing is this L-shaped house? It makes such great use of the space and creates a natural terrace too.

7. A home on the go.

Domki mobilne 12x4m w różnych konfiguracjach, Letniskowo.pl Garkowski, Solka, Spółka Komandytowa Letniskowo.pl Garkowski, Solka, Spółka Komandytowa Prefabricated home Engineered Wood Wood effect
Letniskowo.pl Garkowski, Solka, Spółka Komandytowa

Letniskowo.pl Garkowski, Solka, Spółka Komandytowa
Letniskowo.pl Garkowski, Solka, Spółka Komandytowa
Letniskowo.pl Garkowski, Solka, Spółka Komandytowa

Who said that you need to build a home in one place? A mobile property could give you so much more freedom.

8. A touch of luxury.

HOME STAGING VIVIENDA EN VENTA CON MUEBLE EN CARTON, Ya Home Staging Ya Home Staging
Ya Home Staging

Ya Home Staging
Ya Home Staging
Ya Home Staging

If you keep your home design simple, you can afford to go a little more decedent with the finishes! You can't deny the understated nature, nor the exultant finish of this house!

9. Bold with the colour.

homify Colonial style houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you need to go simple with your house, why not turn things up a notch with the colours that you choose? We love the pops of red and back here.

10. Black wood beauty.

Schwebender Pavillon, schroetter-lenzi Architekten schroetter-lenzi Architekten Modern houses
schroetter-lenzi Architekten

schroetter-lenzi Architekten
schroetter-lenzi Architekten
schroetter-lenzi Architekten

A wooden home can look a little rustic, but switch up the cladding colour and you can embrace a more contemporary aesthetic. This black finish exudes a mysterious charm.

11. Modernist one-storey.

Proyecto, VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS Modern houses
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

Single-storey homes don;t have to be thought of as boring bungalows! This chic and simple one-storey design looks so crisp and cool and with no second floor, will have been cost-effective to build too.

12. A cute Colonial vibe.

ASAP P29 บ้านชั้นเดียว 2 ห้องนอน 1 ห้องน้ำ, Asap Home Builder Asap Home Builder
Asap Home Builder

Asap Home Builder
Asap Home Builder
Asap Home Builder

We know that a traditional aesthetic is important to some of you, so we think you'll go crazy for this scaled -back Colonial design. Sweet and petite!

13. A fairytale cabin.

ALGUNAS DE NUESTRAS CONSTRUCCIONES REALIZADAS, Casas y cabañas de Madera -GRUPO CONSTRUCTOR RIO DORADO (MRD-TADPYC) Casas y cabañas de Madera -GRUPO CONSTRUCTOR RIO DORADO (MRD-TADPYC) Classic style houses
Casas y cabañas de Madera -GRUPO CONSTRUCTOR RIO DORADO (MRD-TADPYC)

Casas y cabañas de Madera -GRUPO CONSTRUCTOR RIO DORADO (MRD-TADPYC)
Casas y cabañas de Madera -GRUPO CONSTRUCTOR RIO DORADO (MRD-TADPYC)
Casas y cabañas de Madera -GRUPO CONSTRUCTOR RIO DORADO (MRD-TADPYC)

A wooden cabin, mounted on a firm stone base will always look elegant, timeless and fun. For a small household, this type of design is great and can be built quickly.

14. Contemporary cabin vibes.

homify Prefabricated home Metal Multicolored
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you love wood but not the normal cabin look, how about this beautiful boxy style? Still very simple, the flat cladding makes for a far more contemporary and minimal finish.

15. Industrial chic.

ASAP P26 บ้านชั้นเดี่ยว 2 ห้องนอน 2 ห้องน้ำ., Asap Home Builder Asap Home Builder
Asap Home Builder

Asap Home Builder
Asap Home Builder
Asap Home Builder

Grey is still BIG news in the home design arena and we love how it can make a small home look a little more industrial. Add some exterior metalwork and the look really is complete.

16. Small but special.

MÓDULOS QUE SE CONVIERTEN EN HOGARES, NUÑO ARQUITECTURA NUÑO ARQUITECTURA
NUÑO ARQUITECTURA

NUÑO ARQUITECTURA
NUÑO ARQUITECTURA
NUÑO ARQUITECTURA

This box home would be amazing for ANYONE, not just a first time homeowner! The colourful materials help to make this look a lot less simple and far more 'dream home' like.

17. Prefabricated perfection.

Casa Modelo Arade com jardim Interior, KITUR KITUR Minimalist houses
KITUR

KITUR
KITUR
KITUR

For a really budget-friendly home design, you can't not check out prefabricated options! Cheaper, faster to build but no less impressive, they are the future of affordable housing! We believe it, looking at this example!

18. Compact creativity.

ASAP P23 บ้านชั้นเดี่ยว 3 ห้องนอน 1 ห้องน้ำ, Asap Home Builder Asap Home Builder
Asap Home Builder

Asap Home Builder
Asap Home Builder
Asap Home Builder

This is a small home but has a lot going on! A dual-pitched roof, funky façade colours and even a covered entrance have made it so much more than a starter property! 

For more small home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: A small starter home built in just 5 months!

​The open-plan kitchen with heaps of style
Are you feeling a little more enthusiastic about your first home now?

