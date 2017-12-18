18 amazing starter homes to inspire your homeowner dreams

It can be easy to get a little disheartened these days, when you start thinking about trying to get on the property ladder, but maybe that's because we're aiming too high, too quickly! A starter home is a great idea, if you don't need too much space or can at least reign in your expectations for a few years and if you build one, you can get even more value for your cash! Architects, particularly those in built-up areas such as London, are really turning things up a notch in terms of designing smaller homes that can be squeezed into unforgiving spaces. We think you'll be blown away by the creativity being showcased right now, which is why we want to show you a host of small yet contemporary and stylish homes that should be seen as seriously inspiring right now. Are you ready to have your hope of home ownership revived? Then let's get started!