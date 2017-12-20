​How to style up your home in 2018 according to your star sign

With the Zodiac’s planets and constellations in constant motion, that means having to keep up with all the latest happenings and predictions that pertain to our star signs – and the birth of a new year is no exception.

Whether you’re the calm and collected Pisces, the fiery Scorpio or the lovingly social Gemini, 2018 has some big changes in store for us all, and that includes our home environments, particularly the furnishings and décor that we bring into them.

Let’s see what our star signs are telling us to do style-wise for the new year…