​How to style up your home in 2018 according to your star sign

Johannes van Graan
.rodzinne mieszkanie w Warszawie, Art of home
Loading admin actions …

With the Zodiac’s planets and constellations in constant motion, that means having to keep up with all the latest happenings and predictions that pertain to our star signs – and the birth of a new year is no exception.

Whether you’re the calm and collected Pisces, the fiery Scorpio or the lovingly social Gemini, 2018 has some big changes in store for us all, and that includes our home environments, particularly the furnishings and décor that we bring into them. 

Let’s see what our star signs are telling us to do style-wise for the new year…

1. Aries

PARIS 4 30m2, blackStones
Some ups and downs are in store for 2018, so to help you keep your cool, better splash a calming blue onto a wall inside your home!

2. Taurus

STOBLE lo sgabello-tavolino multifunzionale , HORA
Your life is continuously changing, so to keep that consistent for next year, invest in some multi-functional- and versatile furniture that help with storage, saving space, conjuring up sleeping room, etc.

3. Gemini

Appartement Scandinave & Français, Matin de Mai
2018 seems to bring relaxation for you; therefore, to maximise your comfort, add some more textiles to your bedroom, living room and other areas, and invest in some nap-ready armchairs and sofas.

4. Cancer

homify
You’re really going to have to roll up your sleeves in the new year, so let’s start by cultivating your home office and making it more style-ready for a productive year: a new office chair, some floating shelves, etc.

5. Leo

Gazometro, Archifacturing
New experiences are on the horizon, so to help you make the most of those opportunities, bring in a decorative panel painted with blackboard paint to assist with making lists, evaluating pros and cons, doodling some new ideas, etc.

6. Virgo

CASA DI CAMPAGNA, architetto stefano ghiretti
Satisfaction will be yours in 2018, so to symbolise that wave of new energy coming your way, change up your home’s lighting fixtures – some new glows and dazzles for your bathroom, kitchen, etc. are just what the Zodiac ordered.

7. Libra

SPAVENTA, MOB ARCHITECTS
Your commitment to balance will be tested in the new year, which means some de-cluttering in your life (and home) is in order. That means investing in shelves, cubby holes, wall niches, wardrobes, and anything else that’s going to help you gain some control.

8. Scorpio

Cobertura de luxo, Espaço do Traço arquitetura
2018 will kick off with all guns blazing! To help you keep up your strength, invest in some exercise equipment or set up a neat little home gym. Trust us: you’re going to need those muscles and healthy brain that comes from working out.

9. Sagittarius

Bett Match, Auping Deutschland
2018 will be the year of increased awareness and discovering new sides to your character. Let this reflect in your home by changing up your trinkets, introducing some new potted plants and –flowers, and perhaps experimenting with a new colour palette somewhere?

10. Capricorn

Art of home
It’s time to be bold in 2018, and to symbolise your new quest for the new year, start playing with decorative tiles in your kitchen and bathroom. Mixing and matching different patterns and colours is sure to kick-start your new daring character.

11. Aquarius

GREEN IT - Orto domestico, Macrit - Materie Creative Italiane
The new year might not be a walk in the park, but you can include some natural touches in your home for personal growth. Yes, potters, vertical gardens, flowers in vases, anything that lures nature indoors will be your main focus in 2018.

12. Pisces

Brick design Marco Baxadonne, SCIROCCO H
Get ready to give it your all in 2018. And to help you focus at work, some change-ups to make your home environment more user-friendly are in order: heated towel racks in the bathroom, coloured poufs for relaxing in the living room, a new credenza to help with storage, etc. 

Don’t miss out on the Kitchen trends for 2018.

10 Victorian-style bedrooms to inspire your inner Elizabeth
Do you agree with your star sign’s requests?

