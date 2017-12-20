​A classic-style home that’s the epitome of elegance

Interior architects Blackstones bring us our latest homify 360° gem – emphasis on the word “gem”, for this beauty truly knows how to bring the sparkle!

Let’s go back to vintage times when European architecture and design were synonymous with elegance, lavishness, and gold-finished surfaces. This 140 m²-apartment has it all, from intricate chandeliers to well-designed dining room chairs, with every little bit of detail seemingly crafted with care and the utmost precision, resulting in breathtaking interior beauty.

Let’s get inspired!