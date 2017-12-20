​A classic-style home that’s the epitome of elegance

Interior architects Blackstones bring us our latest homify 360° gem – emphasis on the word “gem”, for this beauty truly knows how to bring the sparkle!
Let’s go back to vintage times when European architecture and design were synonymous with elegance, lavishness, and gold-finished surfaces. This 140 m²-apartment has it all, from intricate chandeliers to well-designed dining room chairs, with every little bit of detail seemingly crafted with care and the utmost precision, resulting in breathtaking interior beauty.
Let’s get inspired!
Now this is how you do true classic style! This living room is large, which definitely helped by the choice of colour palette. The light floor and wallpaper, delightfully designed, give the whole place a very airy feeling.
While also a great source of light, the chandelier is also an intriguing art piece. And despite being a primarily classical room, bits and pieces of modern design sneak in, as can be seen by the sofas and tables.
While not as grandeur or large as the living room, the kitchen definitely also impresses. While the oven sticks out with its silver sheen, it's light enough that it falls in line with the rest of the palette, which is a variation of the one seen in the living room.
Taking its colour-scheme cue from the previous spaces, the dining room also keeps it subtle and visually spacious with whites, off-whites and creams.
For detail, a corner bookshelf offers a great little piece of character while also matching up splendidly with the wooden armchair.
And how fabulous is that ceiling pendant casting a modern glow into the dining space?
Bedrooms are some of the most personal spaces in homes. And because this room is so special, people tend to decorate it in a way that reflects their own personality. This has a tendency to make the bedroom a bit eclectic, of which this particular room is a fine example of.
What also grabs our attention is that apple red adding a bold character to this private room, beautifully reflecting in select décor pieces all over the space.
Another private room that knows how to flaunt it, this bathroom has tiles for days, creating an incredibly dynamic scene which is immediately appealing to the eye. But of course functionality also plays a major role in here, as can be seen by the storage drawers/cabinets of the vanity.
Who knew so much style could be pressed into so little space?
Don’t miss these Classic living room ideas for every home.