​Budget-friendly ideas that’ll transform your patio

Whoever said that sublime design/architectural beauty was unachievable without a tremendous budget obviously never heard of homify. Whether it’s a new look for your bedroom, some jazzed-up décor for your kitchen, or eye-catching style for the garden, there are always tips and tricks that don’t cost an arm and a leg.

Take these ideas, for instance, that’ll help transform any dull old patio or terrace into a space of memorable beauty and functionality…