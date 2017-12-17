How GardenSite will glow up your home this festive season

Christmas time is festive time, and our devoted readers will know by now that homify is chock-a-block (now and the rest of the year) with ideas on how to bring the beauty and spread the sparkle.
This time, we’ve teamed up with the experts over at GardenSite to bring joy to your outdoor spaces, especially garden, porch, terrace and balcony. But never fret, as these 5 perfect-for-Christmas products that caught our eye can be used most splendidly indoors as well, styling up any room and spot from your dining room table (what lovely centrepieces these will make) to your hallway bookcase – and many other spaces, of course!
GardenSite, an independent business which recently celebrated its 18th birthday, prides itself on placing emphasis on providing excellent customer service. Retaining traditional values in a modern environment has enhanced the company’s success and ensured a continuous 5-star service to each and every customer.
Established in 1952, GardenSite’s garden centre operated the conventional way until its founders realised the potential of the Internet and how technology could influence its sales and business. Over the past 18 years, they have acquainted themselves with technology advancements, web browsers and ever-increasing Internet speeds, letting their development team become heavily involved in updating (and continuously improving) the company’s website to enhance their business while simultaneously improving customer experience.
The rest is online history, as GardenSite currently sources worldwide products, constantly expanding its offering (and customers’ choices) with a current record of no less than 10,000 products available through its website.
So, to celebrate the company’s success and its 5-star service, find out which 5 glittering GardenSite products your home needs this Christmas…
‘tis the season to sparkle, and for that we recommend this outdoor light set (in case you want to provide some glow to those garden shrubs and/or bushes), which could work just as perfectly indoors.
A timer and long, clear cable complete this must-have item for Christmas.
What would Christmas be without some dazzle decorating a tree? Whether it’s your indoor Christmas tree or those exterior garden ones needing some sparkle, these LED cluster lights are ready to provide wonderfully warm or ice-white decoration.
Automatic? Manually? The choice is yours! What’s more, these lights are multi-functional and come with eight settings, as well as a remote control.
Some shine on your front door? A bit of glitter in your garden? No matter where you want to put it, this warm-white LED star (made from tough acrylic and available in two sizes) is sure to catch attention.
Who says snow globes belong on a bookcase in the living room? This colourful design could be the perfect accessory for your porch, terrace, garden or anywhere else that requires a bit of cheery illumination this festive season.
See how it sparkles as soon as those battery-powered LEDs are turned on!
There’s something about warm-white lighting that resembles glowing snow, which makes this wonderfully bright ornament so ideal for literally any time of the year. Place this little 40cm acrylic beauty anywhere from your windowsill and fireplace mantle to your porch coffee table.
