Corner sink ideas for kitchens

Kitchens are the hub of many homes, making them a central space. In small town houses, space can be at a premium, so anything that helps make more space is very welcomed.

One idea for this is to put the sink in the corner out of the way. Corner kitchen sinks are not very common, but placing a sink in the corner isn't hard to do. With a little bit of creative planning, a normal kitchen sink can be moved to a non central position to utilise a corner that may not have been used otherwise. We have put together a selection of sinks that we feel would look great in a corner.