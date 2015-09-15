Perfect sinks for every corner

A sink can take up a lot of space. If it is a kitchen sink it could have a draining board which takes up even more room. Space could be limited in genreal or design could mean you want the sink elsewhere. Whatever the reason for looking at sinks that can fit into a corner, we are here to help.
A sink can, for the most part, go anywhere that our plumbing allows. You don't need to have a draining board if you don't want to or don't have the space. If your bathroom is small, you can get small sink. There really is no reason to worry because there is always a solution.
Small spaces call for a little bit of design ingenuity. The shape of a sink, traditionally, is rectangular. There has been a surge in sink design, meaning they can be anything from oval to irregularly shaped. They can also be made from anything from porcelain to sandstone. This sink is in a corner due to the size of this bathroom. The size and shape of it are modern and it sits like a bowl on top of the cabinet. This gives lots of under sink storage too, unlike a sink with its' own pedestal. It blends really well into the corner and takes up relatively no space at all.
As we can see, this bathroom is very traditional. The rose wallpaper and the wooden aspects all hark of a country bathroom. The sink has been well placed in the corner next to the toilet. It really couldn't go anywhere else and sits well where it is. It matches the bathroom suite and being white, it helps the bathroom look open and airy.
Modern housing does put a lot of demands on design. We are increasingly squeezed into smaller houses, especially in cities and so on. Here we can see that space is always at a premium in such homes. This sink is large given the proportions of the room, however because it has been placed in a corner, it actually takes up much less room that you might think. It is a much more modern sink than the one above, but deep and very useful.
Raised bowl sinks are very much in design favour at the moment. We love this little sink due to the fact that you feel you could pick it up and move it. The fact that space is very limited in this corner make this sink the perfect choice for the space. It is petit and fully functional, so does everything we want it too. The elegance of the size and the tap add to it's appeal.
This bathroom feels like it is in a modern country home. The wood cladding around the walls makes us feel like we are somewhere much more old fashioned. Yet it is mixed with modern lighting and a moder bathroom suite. The sink is in the corner, under the window, offering lovely views to the outside. This bathroom is minimalist, which does go against the country feel, but the lines are very straight and there is little else in the room.
So far we have looked at sinks that have been placed in a corner for a variety of reasons. Here we have a sink that is actually a corner sink, in that it has been made to fit directly onto an angled wall. We can see by the size and shape of this room, it is not a full bathroom, but a cloakroom and a small sink was needed. It fits perfectly in the space and we really like how it is very minimalist. The room is very small and a full sized sink would not be ideal here.
Once more, we have a true corner sink. That isn't to say these are always the answer, because as we have shown, a corner is a great space for any sink, it doesn't always have to be a true corner sink like this one. We do love the modern aspects of this room. The grey tiles add to the overall look and the white toilet and sink really do help lighten the whole space. The sink is a good size and the perfect shape for this bathroom.
Another small, but well designed bathroom. The sink, as we can see, is very much in the corner. Unlike the two above, it isn't squared off at the edges. It is a circular sink that looks stunning and detracts from all the straight lines in the bathroom. It helps soften all of the edges. This bathroom is quite peculiar in shape, but the final appearance is something wonderful. Every aspect of it has been designed to fit it really well, right down to the raised sink.
Cloakrooms really are the ideal space for a smaller sink that sits in the corner. Here we can see that this small room is quite narrow and needed a sink to match. As we said earlier, sinks now come in so many shapes that there will always be one to fit any space. This sink is small and long, meaning it looks like it was made for this bathroom. The tap has been positioned on the end to make even more use of the space. No matter the size of your bathroom and whether it is modern or country style, there is a sink to fit it perfectly.
Designed by Debora Carroll Interiors,this bathroom is bespoke. We can easily see that space is tight and because of this, everything has been placed well. There is a bath, shower, toilet and sink all available to use. The sink sits neatly in a corner and is smaller than a standard sink, but still has a vanity unit underneath it to hide away any clutter, which helps in a small space like this one.