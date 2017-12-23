Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​9 Christmas decoration errors to avoid

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
homify
Loading admin actions …

‘tis the season to… set up the perfect home with Christmas decorations, ranging from dancing reindeer in the front yard right through to those colourful stockings hanging from the fireplace mantelpiece.

So, to ensure your Christmas party, –dinner, and overall holiday vibe goes off without a hitch, better take care to sidestep these 9 decoration mishaps…

​1. Putting in a real tree with no holder

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

How dare you scratch those beautiful wooden floors by dragging a real tree trunk all through your house?

2. Overdoing it with the decorations

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Really, know when to stop!

3. Setting up a cluttered space

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

If the addition of a Christmas tree in your living room means difficulty walking around, then you’d better move some stuff around – say, temporarily moving the coffee table to the guest bedroom or whatever?

4. Clashing lights

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Christmas time is synonymous with twinkling lights, but how do those festive lights co-exist with your existing lighting fixtures? If the result is too glaring, better consider moving / replacing some of them (at least just until the decorations come down).

5. Waiting until the last minute to decorate

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

That means getting the leftovers that nobody else wanted (or none at all), which might not fit in with your home’s style and look.

6. Decorating with no clear plan

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Whether it’s Halloween or Easter, each holiday’s decorations need to fit in with the overall look that you’re going for (i.e. creepiness, cosiness, festiveness… ), which means a bit of planning ahead. So, no scattering those trinkets around the house and hoping for the best!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Kicking functionality out

Art de la table Christmas, studioReskos studioReskos
studioReskos

Art de la table Christmas

studioReskos
studioReskos
studioReskos

Christmas decorations are pretty, sure, but they also need to be functional. Are they helping to light up your dinner table? Incorporate some colour into your space? Telling a story or enhancing the theme you’re going for?

If the answer to all of these is “no”, you’re probably just wasting valuable space.

8. Clashing with your home’s style

Christmas Lifestyle, M&S M&S Living roomAccessories & decoration
M&amp;S

Christmas Lifestyle

M&S
M&amp;S
M&S

It’s quite easy to be blinded by all those glittering lights and striking reds/greens of Christmas decorations. But step back and really evaluate your decorating work – does it fit in with the rest of the room in terms of colour, style, pattern, etc?

9. Sticking to a single colour palette

Vallesusa 2014, gabel gabel Dining roomAccessories & decoration
gabel

gabel
gabel
gabel

Reds and greens might be the true Christmas colours, but modern times have told us that we can pretty much use any hue to decorate our dinner tables and homes when it comes to a this festive time of the year.

By all means, go with that arctic blue / soft purple or whatever other colour you’ve picked for Christmas this year. Mixing in some snow-whites, silvers or golden hues can still instil some vintage festivity. 

Don’t have thousands to spend? No problem – let’s see Christmas decorating on a budget.

​13 decorating mistakes guests never comment on

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks