​9 Christmas decoration errors to avoid

‘tis the season to… set up the perfect home with Christmas decorations, ranging from dancing reindeer in the front yard right through to those colourful stockings hanging from the fireplace mantelpiece.
So, to ensure your Christmas party, –dinner, and overall holiday vibe goes off without a hitch, better take care to sidestep these 9 decoration mishaps…
How dare you scratch those beautiful wooden floors by dragging a real tree trunk all through your house?
If the addition of a Christmas tree in your living room means difficulty walking around, then you’d better move some stuff around – say, temporarily moving the coffee table to the guest bedroom or whatever?
Christmas time is synonymous with twinkling lights, but how do those festive lights co-exist with your existing lighting fixtures? If the result is too glaring, better consider moving / replacing some of them (at least just until the decorations come down).
That means getting the leftovers that nobody else wanted (or none at all), which might not fit in with your home’s style and look.
Whether it’s Halloween or Easter, each holiday’s decorations need to fit in with the overall look that you’re going for (i.e. creepiness, cosiness, festiveness… ), which means a bit of planning ahead. So, no scattering those trinkets around the house and hoping for the best!
Christmas decorations are pretty, sure, but they also need to be functional. Are they helping to light up your dinner table? Incorporate some colour into your space? Telling a story or enhancing the theme you’re going for?
If the answer to all of these is “no”, you’re probably just wasting valuable space.
It’s quite easy to be blinded by all those glittering lights and striking reds/greens of Christmas decorations. But step back and really evaluate your decorating work – does it fit in with the rest of the room in terms of colour, style, pattern, etc?
Reds and greens might be the true Christmas colours, but modern times have told us that we can pretty much use any hue to decorate our dinner tables and homes when it comes to a this festive time of the year.
By all means, go with that arctic blue / soft purple or whatever other colour you’ve picked for Christmas this year. Mixing in some snow-whites, silvers or golden hues can still instil some vintage festivity.
Don’t have thousands to spend? No problem – let’s see Christmas decorating on a budget.