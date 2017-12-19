10 Victorian-style bedrooms to inspire your inner Elizabeth

They say a classic never goes out of style – great news for those of us who aren’t fond of modern- or contemporary designs that are much too sleek and slim for our tastes. Give us some vintage beauty any day of the week, particularly the Victorian style!

There are numerous items to look out for when it comes to Victorian designs: Gothic Revival architectural pieces; medieval influences like the fleur-de-lis; rich dark colours such as ruby red and forest green; mass-produced wallpapers including flock and damask styles and large bold prints of flowers and foliage; the list goes on! If these touches all sound right up your alley, then prepare to be amazed by our list of 10 bedrooms that flaunt a sublime combination of Victorian, classic, Italian Baroque and Rococo features.

Istanbul-based firm Luxury Furniture deserve credit for these memorable creations.