10 Victorian-style bedrooms to inspire your inner Elizabeth

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Bedroom Models, LUXURY LINE FURNITURE LUXURY LINE FURNITURE BedroomBeds & headboards Wood Amber/Gold
They say a classic never goes out of style – great news for those of us who aren’t fond of modern- or contemporary designs that are much too sleek and slim for our tastes. Give us some vintage beauty any day of the week, particularly the Victorian style! 

There are numerous items to look out for when it comes to Victorian designs: Gothic Revival architectural pieces; medieval influences like the fleur-de-lis; rich dark colours such as ruby red and forest green; mass-produced wallpapers including flock and damask styles and large bold prints of flowers and foliage; the list goes on! If these touches all sound right up your alley, then prepare to be amazed by our list of 10 bedrooms that flaunt a sublime combination of Victorian, classic, Italian Baroque and Rococo features. 

Istanbul-based firm Luxury Furniture deserve credit for these memorable creations.

1. Creams and off-whites show how expertly they can add softness and visual spaciousness to a room.

Bedroom Models, LUXURY LINE FURNITURE LUXURY LINE FURNITURE BedroomBeds & headboards Wood White
2. Thanks to its canopy design, this bed enjoys an even more luxurious look.

Bedroom Models, LUXURY LINE FURNITURE LUXURY LINE FURNITURE BedroomBeds & headboards Wood Beige
3. Wood might dominate the material pallet here, but gold comes in at a close second.

Bedroom Models, LUXURY LINE FURNITURE LUXURY LINE FURNITURE BedroomBeds & headboards Wood Amber/Gold
4. It’s all about the detail, which this master suite certainly flaunts a lot of.

Bedroom Models, LUXURY LINE FURNITURE LUXURY LINE FURNITURE BedroomBeds & headboards Wood Amber/Gold
5. Mirror-smooth marble flooring turns out to be the perfect addition.

Bedroom Models, LUXURY LINE FURNITURE LUXURY LINE FURNITURE BedroomBeds & headboards Wood Pink
6. On the other hand, warm wooden floors can complement those golden hues equally well.

Bedroom Models, LUXURY LINE FURNITURE LUXURY LINE FURNITURE BedroomBeds & headboards Wood Beige
7. This room definitely has fewer flowery motifs – almost as if the modern design wants to break through.

Bedroom Models, LUXURY LINE FURNITURE LUXURY LINE FURNITURE BedroomBeds & headboards Wood White
8. Notice how the busy patterned wallpaper makes the furniture pieces become more prominent.

Bedroom Models, LUXURY LINE FURNITURE LUXURY LINE FURNITURE BedroomBeds & headboards Wood Beige
9. Don’t forget to invest in an abundance of fabrics for your Victorian-style bedroom.

Bedroom Models, LUXURY LINE FURNITURE LUXURY LINE FURNITURE BedroomBeds & headboards Wood Red
10. What would a Victorian bedroom be without some tufted surfaces and a classic chandelier?

Bedroom Models, LUXURY LINE FURNITURE LUXURY LINE FURNITURE BedroomBeds & headboards Wood Blue
Speaking of expert style, don’t miss these Extraordinary summerhouses & conservatories.

