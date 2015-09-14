Vintage leather armchairs

Leather armchairs are a luxurious item. Leather is a material that ages incredibly well, and therefore goes well with the word
vintage. The idea of sinking back into a worn and comfortable leather chair is something we think sounds glorious.
Of course there are many wonderful leather armchairs out there, in a wide variety of styles, so we have selected a few that we thought would appeal to everyone. Whether you want somewhere special to read a book, or just to watch TV from, there is an armchair for everyone. From real leather to faux, modern to traditional, we have done our best to showcase some of the ones on homily,
It truly doesn't come much more traditional than a Chesterfield sofa. This vintage looking leather armchair is something very special and would look amazing in any living room. Known for quality and longevity, Chesterfields are famed for their look. These chairs are inspired by the look and we love them. Perfect for a smaller space where you want that vintage feel, but maybe don't have the room for a full sized sofa.
We absolutely love these chairs from Fallen Furniture. Everything about them just screams vintage and old world. The well worn leather to the absolutely used look, makes them look very old indeed. The appeal of this well worn leather is wonderful and they are ageless. They would look great in any traditional home or even somewhere with industrial interior design. They are very flexible in where they could fit. Either as a pair or a single chair, these are a stunning style of chair.
Leather can be made to look vintage by treating it in certain ways at the manufacturing stage. It is possible to buy a vintage looking armchair that is brand new. This is a great idea for those who prefer to be the first owner of something. We love the two colour options of this armchair. Both have a distressed look and have a real traditional feel. The backs are pinned and the stud detail along the bottom gives them a really authentic feel.
The debate on what
vintage actually means could go on for a long time. When do things stop being modern and become vintage? We feel this armchair is a real combination of the two. It has a style from the 1950s and looks amazing. The leather is mid century and Danish. Overall the chair just looks wonderful quality and a fantastic piece for any room.
Not everyone likes real leather, whether it be for moral reasons or anything else, so we thought it a good idea to show something not made of real leather. In a classic tub chair style, this armchair is lovely. Made by Bonsoni, it is part of a whole faux leather collection making it the ideal chair for those who prefer it. It does have a vintage look to it and it will only improve over time.
We love the vintage look of this leather. This armchair looks loved and well used. Made from extremely soft Danish leather, we can see it taking pride of place in a modern looking living room or in a quiet reading nook of somewhere with a more traditional feel. Brown leather has the ability to match almost anything and with some loving care, it will last a lifetime.
Well, we understand this doesn't qualify as an armchair, for obvious reasons. Although it lacks arms, we loved the simplicity of it. The leather is vintage and the frame is slender, making it feel very unique. We feel it would fit well in a minimalist interior and bring the room to life. It looks low to the ground and extremely comfortable. Once you sit down, you may well not get back out. The simplicity of the design is timeless.
From the real vintage to the modern. There is no denying that this armchair is modern in design. The square edges and light wooden base are all very modern. It does look like a leather cube and that appeals to us. As we mentioned earlier, the joy of leather is that it soon starts to wear in and look vintage. Once we start to use the furniture the leather stretches and becomes something soft and pliable. We love that this chair would soon look used.
Set against a bare floor and and a traditional looking rug, we can see that this chair is trying to be vintage. It is clearly new, but it works well in an oder looking space and would go remarkably well in a traditional living room. The chair is new, but the design is certainly from another period. The short legs and the scroll detail on the arms adds to the vintage look, and soon the chair itself will look worn in.
It really does not get more vintage and luxurious than this. We love this armchair for its real vintage feel. The frame is made from hardwood, whilst the cushion is filled with duck feather and down. We can imagine slumping into this at the end of the day and just feeling utterly comfortable in it. There would be difficulty in getting back up from it. It already has that slightly vintage appeal due to the soft looking leather and the shape of the chair. It is a stunning looking leather chair.