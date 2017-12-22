Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​Best of 2017: 24 low-cost home improvement ideas

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Storage Solutions , ASPACE ASPACE Nursery/kid's roomStorage
Loading admin actions …

There always seems to be something that needs doing, fixing or updating around the house, whether it’s that dripping faucet in the bathroom, the crack in the kitchen backsplash, a new table runner for the dining room, or something else entirely (each house is different, you know!).

But don’t stress if your year-end budget is a bit stretched here at Christmas, for there exists quite the number of ways in which to fix up and/or style up your home without selling a child or kidney! 

Let’s take a look at the most popular budget-friendly ways of the past year in which you can DIY some beauty and functionality back into your home…

1. Add extra space and style via floating shelves.

진달래 대우 푸르지오, 라움 디자인 라움 디자인 Modern kitchen
라움 디자인

라움 디자인
라움 디자인
라움 디자인

2. Splash a new colour onto those kitchen cabinets.

Small kitchen, big bold colour! Hallwood Furniture Eclectic style kitchen
Hallwood Furniture

Small kitchen, big bold colour!

Hallwood Furniture
Hallwood Furniture
Hallwood Furniture

3. Stick some wooden beading into your front door to create a panelled effect, then paint.

Front door K-Tribe Studió Classic style houses
K-Tribe Studió

Front door

K-Tribe Studió
K-Tribe Studió
K-Tribe Studió

4. Re-polish your wooden floors for some extra shine.

Wickham House, C7 architects C7 architects Modern kitchen
C7 architects

Wickham House

C7 architects
C7 architects
C7 architects

5. With cast iron paint, give the inside of your fireplace a fresh coat – and clean up the tiles and add new grout while you’re down there.

Fireplace Roselind Wilson Design Modern houses fireplace,marble,contemporary,interior design
Roselind Wilson Design

Fireplace

Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design

6. Invest in a cute little design with shoe-and-bag storage in your hallway to stop the clutter from spreading.

Oakland Shoe Cupboard and Organiser The Cotswold Company Country style corridor, hallway& stairs Wood
The Cotswold Company

Oakland Shoe Cupboard and Organiser

The Cotswold Company
The Cotswold Company
The Cotswold Company

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Upcycle old items into new storage, like this old-steps-turned-into-bookcase project.

BOOKCASE S1, gianluca facchini gianluca facchini Living roomStorage
gianluca facchini

BOOKCASE S1

gianluca facchini
gianluca facchini
gianluca facchini

8. Got enough money to spend on ONE element? Make it a statement light fixture, as that’ll change the vibe of the entire room.

Light In:Style Direct Classic style living room
In:Style Direct

Light

In:Style Direct
In:Style Direct
In:Style Direct

9. Storage boxes can become your best friends in these cluttered times.

Tessera Step Cube Unit ASPACE Nursery/kid's roomStorage
ASPACE

Tessera Step Cube Unit

ASPACE
ASPACE
ASPACE

10. Add an integrated water filter to your tap.

Sink with drain grooves on the worktop AD3 Design Limited KitchenSinks & taps
AD3 Design Limited

Sink with drain grooves on the worktop

AD3 Design Limited
AD3 Design Limited
AD3 Design Limited

11. Modular storage fits perfectly into modern designs, plus you can change them up whenever you please.

Modular Library, Redesign Studio Redesign Studio Study/officeCupboards & shelving
Redesign Studio

Modular Library

Redesign Studio
Redesign Studio
Redesign Studio

12. Zhoosh up a front entrance by updating your hardware, buying a fancy chrome number plaque, or adding heritage styling in the form of ironwork.

Large Decorative Front Door Arttus Classic style houses
Arttus

Large Decorative Front Door

Arttus
Arttus
Arttus

13. Have a carpet professionally cleaned – trust us, it changes the entire room.

London Fog Crown Floors Walls & flooringCarpets & rugs
Crown Floors

London Fog

Crown Floors
Crown Floors
Crown Floors

14. Use coffee filters as makeshift drawer divides or place them between your plates to avoid damage.

Miele CM7300 Coffee Machine Hehku KitchenElectronics
Hehku

Miele CM7300 Coffee Machine

Hehku
Hehku
Hehku

15. Use plastic baskets as drawer organisers for expert organisation.

Chest of drawers IMARI e15 Modern style bedroom
e15

Chest of drawers IMARI

e15
e15
e15

16. Use contact paper (or sticky-back plastic) on the ends of your kitchen utensils to jazz them up a bit.

Wild Flower Utensil Set bojje ltd KitchenKitchen utensils
bojje ltd

Wild Flower Utensil Set

bojje ltd
bojje ltd
bojje ltd

17. Glue Mason jars together to create a desk tidy—perfect for stashing pens and pencils.

Mason Jars Tramps (UK) Ltd Industrial style clinics Bars & clubs
Tramps (UK) Ltd

Mason Jars

Tramps (UK) Ltd
Tramps (UK) Ltd
Tramps (UK) Ltd

18. Bargain spray-paint can add a new look to those pots and potters.

Tunisia Made Vases and jars Hend Krichen KitchenAccessories & textiles
Hend Krichen

Tunisia Made Vases and jars

Hend Krichen
Hend Krichen
Hend Krichen

19. Stick glass beads to a mirror and treat it to an eye-catching new frame.

Dots Mirror Fabbrica HouseholdAccessories & decoration
Mirror Fabbrica

Dots

Mirror Fabbrica
Mirror Fabbrica
Mirror Fabbrica

20. Give your modern sofa a Chesterfield look by tapping drawing pins into place with a small hammer.

Birley Brown Leather Chesterfield Sofa Modish Living Living roomSofas & armchairs Leather Brown
Modish Living

Birley Brown Leather Chesterfield Sofa

Modish Living
Modish Living
Modish Living

21. Organise toys in cheap plastic tubs and never step on a Lego again!

Activity Table & Toy Organiser CONSTRUCTION CENTRE Finoak LTD Nursery/kid's roomDesks & chairs
Finoak LTD

Activity Table & Toy Organiser CONSTRUCTION CENTRE

Finoak LTD
Finoak LTD
Finoak LTD

22. Use washable placements as fridge shelf-liners – simply throw out the ones with stubborn stains.

Placemat Ainhoa Sunset Créations Jean-Vier KitchenAccessories & textiles
Créations Jean-Vier

Placemat Ainhoa Sunset

Créations Jean-Vier
Créations Jean-Vier
Créations Jean-Vier

23. Create art with permanent markers and old plates, pop ‘em into the oven for a few hours at a low temperature to ‘bake’ on the image, et voilà!

Tropical flowers, Katy Leigh Katy Leigh KitchenCutlery, crockery & glassware
Katy Leigh

Tropical flowers

Katy Leigh
Katy Leigh
Katy Leigh

While you’re at it, check out these 6 fun Christmas DIY projects.

​A subtle play between traditional- and modernist designs
Which of these tip and tricks will you be trying out?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks