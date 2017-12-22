​Best of 2017: 24 low-cost home improvement ideas

There always seems to be something that needs doing, fixing or updating around the house, whether it’s that dripping faucet in the bathroom, the crack in the kitchen backsplash, a new table runner for the dining room, or something else entirely (each house is different, you know!).

But don’t stress if your year-end budget is a bit stretched here at Christmas, for there exists quite the number of ways in which to fix up and/or style up your home without selling a child or kidney!

Let’s take a look at the most popular budget-friendly ways of the past year in which you can DIY some beauty and functionality back into your home…