​The down-under home that’s downright dazzling

Today we leave Europe behind and head south-east towards Australia, where Perth-based firm Moda Interiors is sharing one of its sublime designs with us.

‘Mosman Park’, as this project is called, is a new build in a riverside suburb of Perth (flaunting 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms), with all interior and exterior selections courtesy of these experts in charge, including the colour schemes, floor finishes, tiling specifications, appliance selections, bathroom fixtures, all cabinetry design etc.

Let’s take a look!