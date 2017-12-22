Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​The down-under home that’s downright dazzling

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Mosman Park, Moda Interiors Moda Interiors Detached home Multicolored
Loading admin actions …

Today we leave Europe behind and head south-east towards Australia, where Perth-based firm Moda Interiors is sharing one of its sublime designs with us.

‘Mosman Park’, as this project is called, is a new build in a riverside suburb of Perth (flaunting 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms), with all interior and exterior selections courtesy of these experts in charge, including the colour schemes, floor finishes, tiling specifications, appliance selections, bathroom fixtures, all cabinetry design etc.

Let’s take a look!

The front façade

Front Exterior of Home Moda Interiors Detached home Multicolored home,new home,exterior,facade
Moda Interiors

Front Exterior of Home

Moda Interiors
Moda Interiors
Moda Interiors

How striking is this home’s front side? A beautiful combination of curves and sharp lines, as well as soft and creamy colour palette, immediately catch our attention. And that front entrance with the wooden double doors is just tremendous. 

10 out of 10 for first impressions!

The rear side

Exterior - Back of Home Moda Interiors Detached home Multicolored exterior,new home,facade
Moda Interiors

Exterior—Back of Home

Moda Interiors
Moda Interiors
Moda Interiors

Apparently the house presents gorgeous river views – well, another gorgeous thing here is the design at the back of the house, with super spacious terraces (covered, of course) and balconies providing ample potential in terms of socialising and relaxing. 

Those warm glows from the artificial lighting fixtures are the ideal touch!

The open family room

Family Room Moda Interiors Classic style living room Wood Brown family room,custom cabinetry,living room,fireplace,new home
Moda Interiors

Family Room

Moda Interiors
Moda Interiors
Moda Interiors

Upstairs we are treated to (among other luxuries) this open family room with custom-built cabinetry and fireplace. A glowing ceiling design and polished-to-perfection wooden floor beautifully frame this room, which is bound to have its fair share of social soirees.

An undercover beauty

Undercover Swimming Pool and Spa Moda Interiors Garden Pool Concrete Blue indoor pool,pool,swimming pool,spa,indoor spa
Moda Interiors

Undercover Swimming Pool and Spa

Moda Interiors
Moda Interiors
Moda Interiors

A luxurious home is not a luxurious home without an undercover swimming pool and spa, which (of course) this house also gets to brag with! Throw in an adjoining outdoor kitchen/barbecue area (seen at the back), and we have the ideal paradise setting! 

Let’s get a bit greener with envy by scoping out more gorgeous images…

Stairway Moda Interiors Stairs Wood Brown staircase,curved staircase,wooden staircase,new home
Moda Interiors

Stairway

Moda Interiors
Moda Interiors
Moda Interiors

Theatre/Lounge Room including Bar Area Moda Interiors Classic style living room living room,lounge,lounge room,bar,bar area,custom cabinetry
Moda Interiors

Theatre/Lounge Room including Bar Area

Moda Interiors
Moda Interiors
Moda Interiors

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Living Room Moda Interiors Classic style living room living room,lounge,lounge area,custom cabinetry
Moda Interiors

Living Room

Moda Interiors
Moda Interiors
Moda Interiors

Main Kitchen Moda Interiors Classic style kitchen kitchen,island bench,kitchen island bench,custom cabinetry,undermount sink,overhead cabinets
Moda Interiors

Main Kitchen

Moda Interiors
Moda Interiors
Moda Interiors

Wine Cellar Moda Interiors Classic style wine cellar cellar,wine cellar,custom cabinetry
Moda Interiors

Wine Cellar

Moda Interiors
Moda Interiors
Moda Interiors

Wine Cellar Moda Interiors Classic style wine cellar wine cellar,cellar,rustic wine rack
Moda Interiors

Wine Cellar

Moda Interiors
Moda Interiors
Moda Interiors

Next up: A stunning apartment for a family of four.

​Best of 2017: 24 low-cost home improvement ideas
We’re curious to know what you think of this house...

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks