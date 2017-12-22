​The down-under home that’s downright dazzling

Today we leave Europe behind and head south-east towards Australia, where Perth-based firm Moda Interiors is sharing one of its sublime designs with us.
‘Mosman Park’, as this project is called, is a new build in a riverside suburb of Perth (flaunting 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms), with all interior and exterior selections courtesy of these experts in charge, including the colour schemes, floor finishes, tiling specifications, appliance selections, bathroom fixtures, all cabinetry design etc.
Let’s take a look!
How striking is this home’s front side? A beautiful combination of curves and sharp lines, as well as soft and creamy colour palette, immediately catch our attention. And that front entrance with the wooden double doors is just tremendous.
10 out of 10 for first impressions!
Apparently the house presents gorgeous river views – well, another gorgeous thing here is the design at the back of the house, with super spacious terraces (covered, of course) and balconies providing ample potential in terms of socialising and relaxing.
Those warm glows from the artificial lighting fixtures are the ideal touch!
Upstairs we are treated to (among other luxuries) this open family room with custom-built cabinetry and fireplace. A glowing ceiling design and polished-to-perfection wooden floor beautifully frame this room, which is bound to have its fair share of social soirees.
A luxurious home is not a luxurious home without an undercover swimming pool and spa, which (of course) this house also gets to brag with! Throw in an adjoining outdoor kitchen/barbecue area (seen at the back), and we have the ideal paradise setting!
Let’s get a bit greener with envy by scoping out more gorgeous images…