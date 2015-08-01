The cut and paste house

Replete with a minimal interior, and a open floorplan, the interior has been coordinated to provide a desirable modern lifestyle for its owners. The overall appearance is modern, with timber featuring as the prominent material amongst the homes monochrome scheme.

There are many quirky gathering points in the home that are quite different from what we see in British homes. See for example the small sitting area on the ground level that features a small table centrally on top of the raised platform. Pillows are stored underneath the platform to be taken out when needed.