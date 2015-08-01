The cut and paste house

Today on homify, we take a tour of a home situated on a stunning tropical island in South Korea. Though sparsely populated, more people are being lured to the island by its untouched natural environment and by the quiet secluded lifestyle it offers. Those deciding to settle on the island are building new homes that feature all the latest in sustainable design in an effort to minimise the impact their homes and their lifestyles have on the natural environment. Keep reading to find out more about this inspiring Korean getaway…
Graceful and modest, two words that spring to mind when describing the front exterior of the home from our vantage point. Designed by one of our favourite Korean architecture and design firm Toto, it's a home that's settles effortlessly within its natural surrounds, yet expresses itself in a contemporary and intriguing way. The home has so much curb appeal thanks to its bold symmetrical form and exotic material choices.
Entrance is made by a beautiful deck that extends outward towards the freshly landscaped garden. The timber used for the deck is a sourced locally in a sustainably managed forest.
Replete with a minimal interior, and a open floorplan, the interior has been coordinated to provide a desirable modern lifestyle for its owners. The overall appearance is modern, with timber featuring as the prominent material amongst the homes monochrome scheme.
There are many quirky gathering points in the home that are quite different from what we see in British homes. See for example the small sitting area on the ground level that features a small table centrally on top of the raised platform. Pillows are stored underneath the platform to be taken out when needed.
In this image, we glimpse the hallow form of the central section of the home. A timber staircase wraps around the edges of the space giving the space an interesting feature via pattern and material. Huge glazings ensure the glorious views are accessible from all angles inside the interior, while also maximising natural light.
From this vantage we are able to see the main bathroom of the home. It's a simply designed space to ensure that the owners can wash and dress with ease.
Not many home offices seem so calm and organised as the one here. This space is flooded with an abundance of natural light from the skylight above so that work can be undertaken in a well lit environment. A wall of shelves offers plenty of storage options for all necessary paperwork and items to be stored attractively.
Overall, this home has everything necessary for an all year round retreat. For more inspiring getaway properties be sure to click the link below.