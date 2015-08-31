10 gorgeous bathroom sink units

Working with marble? No need to be modest about it, go all the way with this high end material as the designer did in this bathroom. The bathroom sink unit features two sinks in a marble top. The marble is a beautiful white and grey colour, the same marble seen throughout the bathroom. The top of the sink unit sits on a dark wood piece that breaks up the marble nicely, and also goes well with the colours. This bathroom sink unit looks grand and high end, finishing off the regal look of the entire bathroom.