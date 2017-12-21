​A subtle play between traditional- and modernist designs

London-based professionals Space Group Architects are sharing one of their works of art with us today: a refurbished building with the Driffield Road Conservation Area in East London that also got treated to an extension.

Cost-efficiency was a driving factor of the project, which is why a careful approach was taken to ensure an end result without sacrificing on either quality of design or construction.

The final price of this makeover? £1,615 net construction costs per square metre, which (as you’re about to see) went a long way to fundamentally restore and extend an ageing house into a modern home.