​A subtle play between traditional- and modernist designs

London-based professionals Space Group Architects are sharing one of their works of art with us today: a refurbished building with the Driffield Road Conservation Area in East London that also got treated to an extension.
Cost-efficiency was a driving factor of the project, which is why a careful approach was taken to ensure an end result without sacrificing on either quality of design or construction.
The final price of this makeover? £1,615 net construction costs per square metre, which (as you’re about to see) went a long way to fundamentally restore and extend an ageing house into a modern home.
At the back of the house, we can see how the extension covers all three levels of the building, with the massing stepping back in each subsequent level.
The remodelled lower ground floor is where we discover the open-plan dining space, kitchen and lounge. Here, the extension covers the full width of the site. An existing extension of poor construction quality was demolished to make way for the proposed works whilst maintaining all existing levels and landscaping of the garden.
Large, modern glazed areas allow for a lot of natural light to enter the spaces at all levels whilst the fair-faced brickwork enables the exterior to seemingly blend in with the existing language of the building.
Of course the neutral colour palette of the interiors (off-white walls, flooring and ceiling; cream tones for the furnishings) also go a long way in making the home seem much more open and visually spacious.
A new main bathroom is located within the extension on the ground floor level. This extension steps to one side enabling natural light to the lower ground floor via a generous skylight. The first floor extension is stepped back even further and covers roughly a third of the area of the extension below. It houses a toilet room adjacent to the bedrooms.
On the inside, a modernist approach is taken, with a gentle material palette with neutral whites and greys complementing the minimalist layout. Splashes of colour, such as turquoise grouting for the white mosaic feature wall in the bathroom or a bright yellow backsplash in the kitchen, provide a break in the otherwise neutral palette.
