A Family's Dream Fulfilling Home

Welcome to a home where comfort is always assured. Despite its small size, the home offers an internal living environment that appears and feels so much larger than the floor plan indicates.
The project began in 2006 when a vacant corner lot of 15 x 30 was bought by two young professionals. They employed the renown design firm of Studio Geya, with the hope that their experienced hands could optimise the challenging lot. The young professionals desired a modern family home that would provide them with the potential to meet the needs of a growing family.
See how the talented design firm exceeded their clients expectations!
The façade combines greys, creams and charcoal tones to form an iconic piece of modern architecture. It's a residence that stands out on the street thanks to its eye-catching form and subtle design features.
Admire how the top level is clad in travertine marble and suspends outward above the lower level to create an entrance point that is truly unique
Entering the home, the set-up of the living room is simply alluring. The owners can can easily spend the whole day relaxing on the comfy sofas, socialising with friends and family. The owners fell in love with the sound of their heels on the wooden floor, which is actually made from recycled timber.
It's no surprise that when the evenings come around, and everyone is keen for a meal, the shared kitchen and dining area becomes the place where everyone congregates.
The space combines statement kitchen lighting, handle-less joinery and an eclectic mix of furnishings that come together perfectly. There's no shortage of space either with a dining table and the extended workbench offering room for everyone.
The most important aspect of this home is how every space in the home offers something unique in terms of aesthetic or functionality.
Here, a corridor that leads from the front entrance to the main communal zones is the perfect example of this.
There's even an expansive outdoor area that contains an al fresco sitting and dining area, section of lawn and an expansive pool.
Finally we take a tour of the al fresco area, which wonderfully illustrates the appeal of the space in the evening.
The seating area comes complete with a dining table and is sheltered so that social gatherings can remain in full swing even if the weather takes a turn for the worst.
For more fantastic home inspiration, check out: The Affordably Great Family Home.