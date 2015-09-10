A Family's Dream Fulfilling Home

Welcome to a home where comfort is always assured. Despite its small size, the home offers an internal living environment that appears and feels so much larger than the floor plan indicates.

The project began in 2006 when a vacant corner lot of 15 x 30 was bought by two young professionals. They employed the renown design firm of Studio Geya, with the hope that their experienced hands could optimise the challenging lot. The young professionals desired a modern family home that would provide them with the potential to meet the needs of a growing family.

See how the talented design firm exceeded their clients expectations!