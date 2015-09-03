Grubby Home Gets Spit and Polished

Today we explore the expansion and update of an old detached house. The home design no longer met the needs of the residents and so, using architectural expertise from EIKplan BNA, it underwent a thorough renovation.
Creating a home that's timeless, stylish and modern is a real challenge, but the new incarnation of this home now more than exceeds those expectations. The materials used ensure its longevity and durability and the house has been perfectly integrated into its natural environment.
Intrigued? Well, its time to take a closer look…
This is how the house originally looked. A bungalow from the end of the last century with characteristic square shape and a heavy, overhanging entrance.
The new frontage friendly, inviting and light, designed with a focus on bright colors and simple lines…
The new front façade reflects a classic bungalow home but with a definable contemporary edge. A natural stone path runs through a beautifully manicured garden, leading to the home's entrance.
The huge floor-to-ceiling windows lining the front of the home now sparkle, whilst the fresh white render emphasises the bold form. There's now wonderful contrast against the grey trim and dark tiles, which gives a very elegant but modern effect.
Here we see the rear of the residence. From this perspective, we can see the house has an unexpected form that epitomises contemporary style.
The roof in particular consists of irregular slopes that overlap and extend outward. The roof provides plenty of shade for those underneath to sit and gather around the outdoor dining table. Adjacent is a pond that's filled with many exotic fish.
The internal environment benefits from having a double-height ceiling, thanks to the unusual roof structure. As a result, the dining room has a tangible lightness.
Here, a long timber dining table sits centrally with enough space to host many diners. The table has a rich high gloss finish and has been partnered with with soft cushioned chairs. Overall it’s a dining room where the family can enjoy quality time together in a relaxed and stylish way.
In addition, the room is kitted out with the best in modern technology. Did you notice the plasma TV built into the wall?
Inside the kitchen, we are greeted with a room that's filled to the brim with top of the line appliances and high-quality finishes. However, it's the black and white colour scheme that really grabs our attention.
The space has particular showroom appeal thanks to the handle-less cabinets and stone surfaces. An expansive island benchtop sits centrally, which offers an abundance of working space for those keen to make home cooked meals.
Lastly, we want to show you the custom made dividing storage unit, which epitomises beautiful craftsmanship. The interplay between the glossy snow-white finish and timber elements looks simply stunning amongst the home's all-white interior.
Thanks to the architects, it's a home that's well loved by its owners and will serve them well into the future.
