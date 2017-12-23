Your browser is out-of-date.

​The stylish transformation of a Surrey family home

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Shaun and Jenny, Bookham Surrey House Transformation, Model Projects Ltd Model Projects Ltd Modern dining room
When a young couple with children contacted the experts over at Model Projects Ltd, the brief was along the lines of the following: the desire to add their own footprint onto their property by carrying out further contemporary additions and a whole house refurbishment.  

What transpired, apart from an entire world of beauty (obviously), was a large kitchen, dining and family space which maximises the beautiful views streaming in from the rear garden.

Let’s take a look at the stunning results.

The rear side

Shaun and Jenny, Bookham Surrey House Transformation, Model Projects Ltd Model Projects Ltd Modern houses model projects
Model Projects Ltd

Shaun and Jenny, Bookham Surrey House Transformation

Model Projects Ltd
Model Projects Ltd
Model Projects Ltd

The rear terrace area incorporates a new seating and barbecue area that follows the form of the new extension. Above the straightened length of the extension, a new modern glass balcony area has been included to the master bedroom. This will provide space to relax during the hot seasons and also enhance the amount of natural light accessible to the master bedroom through the new glazed doors.

The design proposal takes on an eco-friendly approach that incorporates the use of contemporary architectural design. The ground floor extension has been designed with a flat roof that overhangs, providing solar shading during the summer months and also allowing for lighting from above externally, illuminating the outer space during evening hours. The organic structure of the extension fills the void between the main house and the pool curving back and extending further towards the end of the property. The space becomes the medium between the two existing spaces.

Lots of light

Shaun and Jenny, Bookham Surrey House Transformation, Model Projects Ltd Model Projects Ltd Modern living room curved glass
Model Projects Ltd

Shaun and Jenny, Bookham Surrey House Transformation

Model Projects Ltd
Model Projects Ltd
Model Projects Ltd

Of course all that planning and hard work wasn’t just so that the exterior façade could benefit – how striking is this open-plan family room which seamlessly connects the lounge, kitchen and dining area? 

And the buckets of natural light flooding indoors makes all the difference in the world!

A social space with style

Shaun and Jenny, Bookham Surrey House Transformation, Model Projects Ltd Model Projects Ltd Modern kitchen model projects,rooflight,pendent lights,grey
Model Projects Ltd

Shaun and Jenny, Bookham Surrey House Transformation

Model Projects Ltd
Model Projects Ltd
Model Projects Ltd

Soft neutrals dominate the interior colour palette (wise choice, as it goes a long way in making the open-plan layout seem even more spacious and welcoming), although a spot of hot tone can be picked up in select décor and furnishings here and there.

Dining with a view

Shaun and Jenny, Bookham Surrey House Transformation, Model Projects Ltd Model Projects Ltd Modern dining room
Model Projects Ltd

Shaun and Jenny, Bookham Surrey House Transformation

Model Projects Ltd
Model Projects Ltd
Model Projects Ltd

Now isn’t this just the perfect spot to enjoy morning tea, afternoon lunch and an evening glass of wine? 

Let’s get even more inspired by scoping out the rest of the house’s fabulous new look…

Shaun and Jenny, Bookham Surrey House Transformation, Model Projects Ltd Model Projects Ltd Modern kitchen
Model Projects Ltd

Shaun and Jenny, Bookham Surrey House Transformation

Model Projects Ltd
Model Projects Ltd
Model Projects Ltd

Shaun and Jenny, Bookham Surrey House Transformation, Model Projects Ltd Model Projects Ltd Modern houses
Model Projects Ltd

Shaun and Jenny, Bookham Surrey House Transformation

Model Projects Ltd
Model Projects Ltd
Model Projects Ltd

Shaun and Jenny, Bookham Surrey House Transformation, Model Projects Ltd Model Projects Ltd Modern windows & doors model projects,curved glass,slidding doors
Model Projects Ltd

Shaun and Jenny, Bookham Surrey House Transformation

Model Projects Ltd
Model Projects Ltd
Model Projects Ltd

Shaun and Jenny, Bookham Surrey House Transformation, Model Projects Ltd Model Projects Ltd Modern balcony, veranda & terrace model projects,decking
Model Projects Ltd

Shaun and Jenny, Bookham Surrey House Transformation

Model Projects Ltd
Model Projects Ltd
Model Projects Ltd

Shaun and Jenny, Bookham Surrey House Transformation, Model Projects Ltd Model Projects Ltd Modern bathroom model projects,double sink,bath,tiles,modern
Model Projects Ltd

Shaun and Jenny, Bookham Surrey House Transformation

Model Projects Ltd
Model Projects Ltd
Model Projects Ltd

Shaun and Jenny, Bookham Surrey House Transformation, Model Projects Ltd Model Projects Ltd Modern bathroom model projects,sink,white tiles
Model Projects Ltd

Shaun and Jenny, Bookham Surrey House Transformation

Model Projects Ltd
Model Projects Ltd
Model Projects Ltd

Another design that will definitely inspire you: An Edwardian home with a modern twist.

