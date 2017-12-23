​The stylish transformation of a Surrey family home

When a young couple with children contacted the experts over at Model Projects Ltd, the brief was along the lines of the following: the desire to add their own footprint onto their property by carrying out further contemporary additions and a whole house refurbishment.
What transpired, apart from an entire world of beauty (obviously), was a large kitchen, dining and family space which maximises the beautiful views streaming in from the rear garden.
Let’s take a look at the stunning results.
The rear terrace area incorporates a new seating and barbecue area that follows the form of the new extension. Above the straightened length of the extension, a new modern glass balcony area has been included to the master bedroom. This will provide space to relax during the hot seasons and also enhance the amount of natural light accessible to the master bedroom through the new glazed doors.
The design proposal takes on an eco-friendly approach that incorporates the use of contemporary architectural design. The ground floor extension has been designed with a flat roof that overhangs, providing solar shading during the summer months and also allowing for lighting from above externally, illuminating the outer space during evening hours. The organic structure of the extension fills the void between the main house and the pool curving back and extending further towards the end of the property. The space becomes the medium between the two existing spaces.
Of course all that planning and hard work wasn’t just so that the exterior façade could benefit – how striking is this open-plan family room which seamlessly connects the lounge, kitchen and dining area?
And the buckets of natural light flooding indoors makes all the difference in the world!
Soft neutrals dominate the interior colour palette (wise choice, as it goes a long way in making the open-plan layout seem even more spacious and welcoming), although a spot of hot tone can be picked up in select décor and furnishings here and there.
Now isn’t this just the perfect spot to enjoy morning tea, afternoon lunch and an evening glass of wine?
Let’s get even more inspired by scoping out the rest of the house’s fabulous new look…
Another design that will definitely inspire you: An Edwardian home with a modern twist.