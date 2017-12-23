Your browser is out-of-date.

​13 decorating mistakes guests never comment on

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Countryside Retreat - Living Space, Lisa Melvin Design Lisa Melvin Design KitchenLighting
It’s always nice to have friends/relatives over, as there’s something special about entertaining guests. Yes, you might be “in charge” when it comes to hosting a gathering in your house, but that doesn’t mean that your guests stop thinking for themselves the second they cross your threshold – they are still perfectly capable of using their eyes, noses and brains while sitting in your living room, standing in your kitchen, or walking through your garden.

And hopefully your friends and family members are much too kind to speak out when they see a decorating blunder in your home – but still, you want your house to look perfect and welcoming for all, right? 

Best do what you can to avoid these silly design mistakes…

1. Cluttering a space with furnishings – remember that your furniture and décor must also breathe.

Helmsley, Prestigious Textiles Prestigious Textiles Classic style dining room
2. Using the same colours for every single thing – don’t be scared to play with various hues and tones!

Apartamento Ribeirão Preto, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern living room
3. You can’t just throw together a bunch of things and call it “eclectic” – there needs to be a visual flow and everything needs to complement one another.

Queens Park House, Honeybee Interiors Honeybee Interiors Eclectic style living room
4. Patterns are pretty, sure, but don’t overdo it – make sure your room is dominated by a clean, subtle hue and that motifs are only there for added effect.

Printworks, Prestigious Textiles Prestigious Textiles Modern living room
5. We are big fans of DIY projects, but make sure it’s a successful design that you’re putting on display for everyone to see.

Wendy Morrison Peacock rug Wendy Morrison Walls & flooringCarpets & rugs
6. Make sure all your rugs are of the right size, otherwise the entire room can look disjointed.

Departamento DL , kababie arquitectos kababie arquitectos Modern living room
7. Poor lighting can drag a good design down, especially in a space where good illumination is vital, like the kitchen.

Project 4 Connaught Place, Marble Arch, Flairlight Designs Ltd Flairlight Designs Ltd KitchenLighting
8. Open those curtains and blinds to let in some natural lighting!

Countryside Retreat - Living Space, Lisa Melvin Design Lisa Melvin Design KitchenLighting
9. Soft/pastel tones are ideal for backdrops when you experiment with patterns, but don’t overdo it – even subtle hues can look out of place if there are too many of them.

Cushions, Sian Elin Sian Elin Living roomAccessories & decoration
10. Make sure you understand the maintenance aspect of all your chosen surfaces, such as marble countertops, wooden flooring, etc.

Departamento DL , kababie arquitectos kababie arquitectos Modern kitchen
11. Plastic flowers are out. Buy fresh ones and look after them for as long as possible, then replace and repeat.

Brunel Cast Iron Bath Aston Matthews BathroomBathtubs & showers
12. A house with personal items scattered about is oversharing.

homify BedroomWardrobes & closets
​13. It’s great if you can recycle pieces, but make sure they’re still in good condition, otherwise it’ll just look like garbage.

The Cotton Exchange - Bedroom Jigsaw Interior Architecture BedroomAccessories & decoration
In the spirit of learning from past mistakes, see these 9 classic cleaning errors (that make it take twice as long).

​The stylish transformation of a Surrey family home
What other design blunders need to be fixed?

