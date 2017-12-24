Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​13 Amazing Wall Design Materials to Cover Your Walls

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
homify HouseholdAccessories & decoration
Loading admin actions …

How many of us disregard the importance of our homes’ walls (we’re talking about beauty and style now, not the fact that our roofs would come crashing down if there weren’t any walls to support them)? Far too many of us think a splash of paint here and a pretty picture there are enough to make our walls look stylish, and in some cases that might be correct – but don’t think that these are your only options!

Today we take a look at some other ideas to make your walls come to life in terms of material cladding – and what do you know, since there are so many materials (and colours and textures and styles) to pick from, that just about offers us a world of possibilities!

But to save you time, we’ve narrowed it down to 13…

1. Stone

Departamento DL , kababie arquitectos kababie arquitectos Modern living room
kababie arquitectos

kababie arquitectos
kababie arquitectos
kababie arquitectos

2. Wood

Casa MV, ze|arquitectura ze|arquitectura Modern living room
ze|arquitectura

ze|arquitectura
ze|arquitectura
ze|arquitectura

3. Concrete

homify Modern dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

4. Marble (yup, it’s not just for floors or countertops)

Polanco Penthouse, Gantous Arquitectos Gantous Arquitectos Modern living room
Gantous Arquitectos

Polanco Penthouse

Gantous Arquitectos
Gantous Arquitectos
Gantous Arquitectos

5. Brick

Encinos, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Industrial style dining room
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

6. Polyurethane coatings

homify Rustic style walls & floors Chipboard Brown
homify

homify
homify
homify

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Combining various textures

Casa del Limonero, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern living room Concrete Grey
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

8. A green wall / vertical garden

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

9. Getting creative with stone and patterns

CASA FIERRO , SG Huerta Arquitecto Cancun SG Huerta Arquitecto Cancun Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs Slate White
SG Huerta Arquitecto Cancun

SG Huerta Arquitecto Cancun
SG Huerta Arquitecto Cancun
SG Huerta Arquitecto Cancun

10. Mirrors

Warszawa - Al. Wilanowska, Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz

Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz
Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz
Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz

11. Glass bricks

Retrofit Casa Swiss Park Campinas, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

12. Wallpaper

homify HouseholdAccessories & decoration
homify

homify
homify
homify

​13. Wall murals

news, Creativespace Sartoria Murale Creativespace Sartoria Murale Walls & flooringWallpaper
Creativespace Sartoria Murale

Creativespace Sartoria Murale
Creativespace Sartoria Murale
Creativespace Sartoria Murale

Next up: The best floor options for every room.

​The stylish Southgate home extension
So, any of these 13 that stand out for you?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks