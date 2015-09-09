Your browser is out-of-date.

Beautiful dark wood furniture

Jasmin Greene Jasmin Greene
homify Modern dining room
Dark wood furniture can come in various styles from ultra chic and modern, to traditional to antique and beyond. Whatever the style, dark wood furniture can really stand out in a room and add tremendous design value to a space. There's so many options to create a desired look. Add a dark wood table that will be memorable for dining guests. Or perhaps a dark wood chair will suit a living room. These beautiful dark wood furniture ideas will provide inspiration for anyone looking to add a statement piece of furniture into a favourite room.

Dark wood dining

Dinning table and feature mirror In:Style Direct Modern dining room
In:Style Direct

Dinning table and feature mirror

In:Style Direct
In:Style Direct
In:Style Direct

This dark wood dining table is a beautiful piece of furniture that makes this dining space look high in design. The table is a long rectangle, with thick, sturdy legs. The sharp lines of the table gives a very modern and contemporary look. The dark wood colour looks great with the light chairs and light accessories the designer put in this area. The dark colour stands out, and becomes a statement piece for this dining room.

Table with design

Townhouse Kitchen, Kingston upon Thames LINLEY London Modern kitchen
LINLEY London

Townhouse Kitchen, Kingston upon Thames

LINLEY London
LINLEY London
LINLEY London

This dark wood table provides unique, subtle style. The dining table is a great size, large enough for friendly dinner guests. The table is a rich, dark wood with slim legs. The edge of the table is what makes it truly unique and adds eclectic style. There is a beautiful ribbon pattern carved into the dark wood. The design is a light cream colour, standing out against the dark wood colour of the table. These two colours of the table continue throughout the room, creating a beautiful contemporary space.

Matching set

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

The dark wood furniture here provides a great, modern dining area. The table is a medium size, not taking up too much space.  It's top is thic, and sturdy. The chairs. match the table. There are six chairs, made of the dark wood, placed on each side of the table. The shape of the chairs makes the area look modern. The table matches the details of the rest of the room, completing a fresh, modern look.

Slim desk

Bosques, UNUO Interiorismo UNUO Interiorismo Eclectic style study/office
UNUO Interiorismo

UNUO Interiorismo
UNUO Interiorismo
UNUO Interiorismo

This slim desk is perfect for those who don't have a lot of space but still want a work area. The desk is ultra slim with a long rectangular shape. It is a dark brown colour, which looks awesome with the orange chair. The desk also picks up colours on the painting on the adjectrnt wall. Overall this piece of dark wood furniture adds function and style to this office area.

Modern entertaining

Bela Vista 01, Juliana Baumhardt Arquitetura Juliana Baumhardt Arquitetura Modern media room
Juliana Baumhardt Arquitetura

Juliana Baumhardt Arquitetura
Juliana Baumhardt Arquitetura
Juliana Baumhardt Arquitetura

This dark wood entertainment unit is a great modern piece of furniture that looks great with this room. The piece is ultra long, taking up almost the entire length of the wall. There are shelves in the unit, perfect for storage of entertainment accessories. The top of the unit is perfect for displaying flowers and other treasures, as the designer did here with a cool vintage bike.

Grand bedroom

Avantgarde Boutique, Sonmez Mobilya Avantgarde Boutique Modoko Sonmez Mobilya Avantgarde Boutique Modoko Classic style bedroom
Sonmez Mobilya Avantgarde Boutique Modoko

Sonmez Mobilya Avantgarde Boutique Modoko
Sonmez Mobilya Avantgarde Boutique Modoko
Sonmez Mobilya Avantgarde Boutique Modoko

This bedroom looks elegant and regal, thanks to the dark wood furniture used. The bed is a rich, dark brown colour. This same colour is used in the unit across from the bed. It is a grand vanity unit that adds elegant style into the bedroom. The unit features a large mirror and gold finishes, which adds to the regal look of the piece. Finally, the bedroom has a dark wood wardrobe that matches the other furniture and completes the grand elegance theme of this bedroom.

Perfect cabinetry

the cutlery unit in dining homify Modern dining room
homify

the cutlery unit in dining

homify
homify
homify

This piece of dark wood furniture is the perfect addition for additional storage and work space in a stylish dark kitchen or dining area. The piece features several drawers and cabinets. The finishes are silver bars, which gives the piece a modern look. The cabinets are perfect for displaying kitchen items, and the counter top, also a dark wood colour, provides great space for household items. The dark tiles creates sheen and texture, adding more character to the piece. 

Dark wood office

Study table In:Style Direct Scandinavian style study/office
In:Style Direct

Study table

In:Style Direct
In:Style Direct
In:Style Direct

The dark wood furniture in this office stands out and brings a lot of style and character into the space. The desk is a beautiful dark brown colour. It is a slim, small desk, perfect for a small space. The legs of the desk are slim and silver which makes the desk look ultra modern. There is a great shelving unit to the right of the desk which is also a dark brown colour. The dark colours stand out against the white wall to create an eye catching, comfortable office area.

Distressed wood

Table Lamps, Herstal A/S Herstal A/S Minimalist study/office
Herstal A/S

Table Lamps

Herstal A/S
Herstal A/S
Herstal A/S

This console table is a great piece of dark wood furniture. It is made unique by the distressed finish it has, creating texture and giving the piece much character. The table is a slender rectangular shape,miss thin design giving it a modern look. The table looks great against the white and turquoise wall colour. Overall this beautiful dark wood console table adds much character and style to this area. It looks like a cool one of a kind piece.

Cafeteria style

Courchevel , The Baked Tile Company The Baked Tile Company Country style dining room
The Baked Tile Company

Courchevel

The Baked Tile Company
The Baked Tile Company
The Baked Tile Company

The cafeteria style seating of this dark wood furniture creates a fun, modern look for this dining area. The table is a long, slim rectangle shape with sharp, crisp lines. There are four benches for each side of the table. The benches are made of the same dark wood colour and are backless, very reminiscent of cafeteria style seating while also looking very modern. This is a great option for anyone looking for a unique dining set.

Hallway tables with storage solutions
Do you have a favourite dark wood furniture piece?

