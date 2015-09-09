Beautiful dark wood furniture

This bedroom looks elegant and regal, thanks to the dark wood furniture used. The bed is a rich, dark brown colour. This same colour is used in the unit across from the bed. It is a grand vanity unit that adds elegant style into the bedroom. The unit features a large mirror and gold finishes, which adds to the regal look of the piece. Finally, the bedroom has a dark wood wardrobe that matches the other furniture and completes the grand elegance theme of this bedroom.