​The stylish Southgate home extension

Designer firm Model Projects Ltd in London deserve a round of applause for today’s homify 360° gem: a Southgate home that got treated to a modern extension. And you know what that means: extra space and extra style, as new legroom undoubtedly presents additional potential for furniture, décor, colours, and so many other fun things.
Let’s explore…
It’s no surprise that the majority of extensions (not only here in London, but anywhere else in the world) happen at the back of a property, as that’s usually where the most extra space is. After all, what would you rather prefer: a BIG garden or a comfortably-sized garden PLUS a beautiful terrace that leads into an open-plan layout?
Of course these residents chose the latter, as we can see here – a stunning open-plan delight that combines a living area/lounge, kitchen and dining room.
Even though all three areas are only a few feet apart from each other, there’s adequate legroom for movement. Plus, the great thing is that each area flaunts its own unique look thanks to a variety of colours and materials.
How gorgeous is this heart of the home, enticing us with its dark-stone hues and glossy finishes? We must admit, however, that our favourite piece here are those sandy-toned wooden stools – look how prominent they became when matched with that bold island!
There’s no shortage of natural lighting in here, thanks to those generous glass doors as well as the stunning skylight lighting up the dining area. Imagine what it must be like to enjoy a family meal while a rainstorm is pelting down on that glass above!
Let’s scope out a few more images, shall we?
