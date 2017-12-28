​Top 10 British homes of the year

Another year is just about done, which means 12 months of successes, failures, experiences and stories. And obviously, when looking back, we also take into account those architectural- and design pieces that have stood out, which takes us to the Top 10 British Homes of 2017.

These 10 beauties have a range of various factors working for them: the particular design, colours, façade materials, interior spaces, furnishings, etc.

Thus, feel free to scroll on and see our top 10 picks for the past year – and remember to click on each one to reveal more information and images!

Without any further ado…