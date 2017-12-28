Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​Top 10 British homes of the year

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
New Build Family Home in Wimbledon, Andrew Harper Architects Andrew Harper Architects
Loading admin actions …

Another year is just about done, which means 12 months of successes, failures, experiences and stories. And obviously, when looking back, we also take into account those architectural- and design pieces that have stood out, which takes us to the Top 10 British Homes of 2017.

These 10 beauties have a range of various factors working for them: the particular design, colours, façade materials, interior spaces, furnishings, etc.

Thus, feel free to scroll on and see our top 10 picks for the past year – and remember to click on each one to reveal more information and images!

Without any further ado…

1. The family home in Barnes, London.

Barnes: Exterior Post Renovation homify Modern houses Modern exterior,double fronted,barnes,renovation,home renovation,extension,basement extension
homify

Barnes: Exterior Post Renovation

homify
homify
homify

2. The terraced house in West London.

Whitton Drive, GK Architects Ltd GK Architects Ltd Terrace house
GK Architects Ltd

Whitton Drive

GK Architects Ltd
GK Architects Ltd
GK Architects Ltd

3. The detached family dwelling in the heart of Wimbledon Village.

New Build Detached Family Dwelling House in the heart of Wimbledon Village, Andrew Harper Architects Andrew Harper Architects
Andrew Harper Architects

New Build Detached Family Dwelling House in the heart of Wimbledon Village

Andrew Harper Architects
Andrew Harper Architects
Andrew Harper Architects

4. This pretty perfect creation in Putney.

Oakhill Road, Putney, Concept Eight Architects Concept Eight Architects Modern houses
Concept Eight Architects

Oakhill Road, Putney

Concept Eight Architects
Concept Eight Architects
Concept Eight Architects

5. A modern design by Archon architects.

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

6. A modern-meets-classic façade clad in snow white.

City living at its best Kitchen Architecture Modern kitchen kitchen architecture
Kitchen Architecture

City living at its best

Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. This North Norfolk creation inspires from the get-go!

Brancaster, North Norfolk, UK Laura Gompertz Interiors Ltd Classic style kitchen Grey house extension,grey kitchen,country house,barn extension,contemporary kitchen,modern kitchen
Laura Gompertz Interiors Ltd

Brancaster, North Norfolk, UK

Laura Gompertz Interiors Ltd
Laura Gompertz Interiors Ltd
Laura Gompertz Interiors Ltd

8. The Wimbledon wonder.

New Build Family Home in Wimbledon, Andrew Harper Architects Andrew Harper Architects
Andrew Harper Architects

New Build Family Home in Wimbledon

Andrew Harper Architects
Andrew Harper Architects
Andrew Harper Architects

9. The brick-clad beauty of Dorchester Gardens.

front of the house - after POWER 2 BUILD LTD
POWER 2 BUILD LTD

front of the house—after

POWER 2 BUILD LTD
POWER 2 BUILD LTD
POWER 2 BUILD LTD

10. Chic and stylish in Essex.

Essex Chic, Nic Antony Architects Ltd Nic Antony Architects Ltd Classic style houses
Nic Antony Architects Ltd

Essex Chic

Nic Antony Architects Ltd
Nic Antony Architects Ltd
Nic Antony Architects Ltd

Looking forward, let’s check out the Kitchen trends for 2018.

​13 Amazing Wall Design Materials to Cover Your Walls
So, which one(s) do you pick?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks