​The modern home bathing in light and style

Expert designers Model Projects Ltd in London are in charge of our homify 360° for today, and this project takes a look at a house refurbishment in Weybridge, London. 

The brief from the client (in this case, the homeowners), stipulated an open-plan design as well as buckets of natural lighting for the indoors – and that’s exactly what the professionals in charge delivered.

Let’s get inspired!

A look at the back

Already from the get-go we are impressed, and we haven’t even set foot inside the renovated house! Just see how stunningly the back terrace treats us to not only a spacious layout, but also a magical combination of textures and patterns – wood on brick! 

We can’t help ourselves, we’re already planning the layout of the terrace furniture – wicker designs, perhaps a glass-top coffee table, some potted pretties in the corner…

Light and bright

We float indoors and discover a modern-style dining area right next to the generous glass sliding doors that connect with aforementioned terrace. Monochrome and earthy hues dominate the colour palette, and clearly a lot of thought went into the materials as well – glass helps to add visual spaciousness and spread light around the room, while wood introduces a firm amount of homely charm.

A stunning kitchen

A hop and a skip away from the dining area we locate the kitchen – open-plan, yes, although that peninsula/breakfast bar does close the culinary corner off ever so slightly from the rest of the house. 

Notice how the subtle design of the cabinets (no knobs) ensures a clean and neat look and feel.

Blissful lounging

Remember that elegant wooden bookcase in the background of the dining area? Turns out it also separates the dining area from the lounging space, as this alluring little corner is located on the other side.

Let’s scope out some more imagery that speaks of this delectable design (the refurbishment also included the upstairs rooms)…

Want to up your indoor charm? Better not miss Fireplaces: what to consider before buying!

A dream design, or not your style at all – what are your thoughts?

