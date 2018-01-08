Your browser is out-of-date.

​Suburban bliss: 10 prefabricated houses to dream about

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Loading admin actions …

Prefabricated houses are becoming increasingly popular. Once called ‘the box homes of architecture’, the modern prefabricated house shows that it can do much more—in terms of design, longevity and quality. 

That’s why we thought we’d dedicate today’s piece to this revolutionary little step in the architectural world, with 10 examples that show how customisable, energy efficient, environmentally conscious and sustainable the modern-day prefabricated house can be.

Oh, and stylish – let’s not forget about stylish!

1. How skilfully does this modern design flaunt a classic touch here and there?

PROJEKT DOMU LIV 3 G2 , Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Modern houses
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

2. A detached home with such a spacious top-floor terrace? Yes, please!

Projekt domu Neo G1 ENERGO , Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Modern houses
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

3. Hard to believe that this Bauhuas-style creation is actually prefabricated, right?

„MAX-Haus Design S", MAX-Haus GmbH MAX-Haus GmbH Modern houses
MAX-Haus GmbH

MAX-Haus GmbH
MAX-Haus GmbH
MAX-Haus GmbH

4. Can you imagine the stunning views flooding in through that enormous glazing?

PROJEKT DOMU EX 13 - nowoczesna stodoła w najlepszym wydaniu! , Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Modern houses
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

5. It’s all about simplicity with this minimalist, L-shaped creation.

おおらかな家, こぢこぢ一級建築士事務所 こぢこぢ一級建築士事務所 Eclectic style houses
こぢこぢ一級建築士事務所

こぢこぢ一級建築士事務所
こぢこぢ一級建築士事務所
こぢこぢ一級建築士事務所

6. Glass shows off its functionality (and fabulousness) with this sleek design.

Hausentwurf Wuppertal, OKAL Haus GmbH OKAL Haus GmbH Modern houses
OKAL Haus GmbH

OKAL Haus GmbH
OKAL Haus GmbH
OKAL Haus GmbH

7. Who says a cabin in the woods has to be all rustic?

Dom jednorodzinny nad jeziorem, ELM Projekt Studio ELM Projekt Studio Modern houses
ELM Projekt Studio

ELM Projekt Studio
ELM Projekt Studio
ELM Projekt Studio

8. Thanks to the reduced shape and commitment to subtlety, this modern design is the perfect compromise between trend and tradition.

PROJEKT DOMU Ralf G1 – nowoczesny i energooszczędny dom do 100 m², Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Modern houses
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

9. Prime evidence that prefabs are, indeed, the future!

HUF Haus ART 5, HUF HAUS GmbH u. Co. KG HUF HAUS GmbH u. Co. KG Modern houses
HUF HAUS GmbH u. Co. KG

HUF HAUS GmbH u. Co. KG
HUF HAUS GmbH u. Co. KG
HUF HAUS GmbH u. Co. KG

10. See what a difference the right location (and luxury add-ons) can make to a prefab!

PROJEKT DOMU MAGNUS II G2, Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Modern houses
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

Next up for your inspiration - New build vs older home: The pros and cons.

​The modern home bathing in light and style
Which of these prefabs would you consider for your forever home?

