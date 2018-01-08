​Suburban bliss: 10 prefabricated houses to dream about

Prefabricated houses are becoming increasingly popular. Once called ‘the box homes of architecture’, the modern prefabricated house shows that it can do much more—in terms of design, longevity and quality.

That’s why we thought we’d dedicate today’s piece to this revolutionary little step in the architectural world, with 10 examples that show how customisable, energy efficient, environmentally conscious and sustainable the modern-day prefabricated house can be.

Oh, and stylish – let’s not forget about stylish!