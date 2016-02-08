A Hampshire Home Worth Leaving the City For

We have no doubt that this was a lovely home as it stood, but with a little design flair and vision, an extra special spot has been created! The design team reveal that this project comprised the, ’… Conversion of the garage into a new kitchen breakfast room, alterations of the ground floor to create a new snug, dining space open plan to the kitchen and a new detached garage with integrated tool store, cycles space and log store.’

Located near Petersfield, in the South Downs National Park, this is a home that has clearly been looked at with an objective eye for what is necessary and we think the end result is fantastic! Usable, practical and beautiful, this is a cohesive space that really works to support the owners' lifestyle.