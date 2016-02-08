A Hampshire Home Worth Leaving the City For

We have no doubt that this was a lovely home as it stood, but with a little design flair and vision, an extra special spot has been created! The design team reveal that this project comprised the, ’… Conversion of the garage into a new kitchen breakfast room, alterations of the ground floor to create a new snug, dining space open plan to the kitchen and a new detached garage with integrated tool store, cycles space and log store.’
Located near Petersfield, in the South Downs National Park, this is a home that has clearly been looked at with an objective eye for what is necessary and we think the end result is fantastic! Usable, practical and beautiful, this is a cohesive space that really works to support the owners' lifestyle.
We are really becoming huge fans of rural new build projects, as they seem to offer everything; a little character, bags of practicality and the opportunity to add to them simply. To the left, we can see where the garage was and in its place now stands a super terrace, leading off from the new kitchen/dining room area.
Wonderfully landscaped, everything about this home says rural relaxation and having identified a need for a different internal layout, we think it's terrific just how seamlessly the building has accepted it. Period properties wouldn't be able to do that, so we like to think that Hampshire Design Consultancy were in good spirits throughout!
Here is the new freestanding garage, with integrated log store and isn't it just fabulous? Matching the style and materials of the original house absolutely perfectly, you'd be hard pressed to convince us that it wasn't built at the same time, if we didn't know!
Accent detailing really ties this useful and practical addition to the main house, with cladding mirroring the façade and the rich red brick being a perfect match too. While this is a terrifically useful thing to add to the home, we can't help but love the aesthetic value even more, as it really adds to the country flavour!
Where once stood an integrated garage, we now see a lovely open terrace that leads us through to the back garden and a fabulous new kitchen/diner! Such a great use of the available space, this remodel has opened up every aspect of the home.
The strange thing is, despite having removed a physical room, this terrace, which gives a wonderful view of those amazing gardens, actually makes the house look bigger. We can imagine some fantastic garden parties happening here and with the new garage in place, visitors can park on the expansive drive!
While this may not be the largest kitchen we have ever seen, it is certainly one of the most happily positioned ones. Occupying the newly freed up garage footprint, this lovely room has been made light and bright and if you didn't know, you'd never guess a car used to be sat where the breakfast bar is!
With a super outlook into the rear garden and a perfunctory view of the driveway, windows are working together to fill the space with natural sunlight at all hours of the day. What a friendly and calm space this is and we love how close it is to the newly appointed dining room too…
With the new kitchen just a stone's throw away, we think this pretty rural dining room is a huge success and a great use of the extra space. There is just such a natural, free-flowing feel about this set up now, isn't there? From kitchen to table, to sofa. Now that's our dream evening!
In a bid to perfectly match the exterior, lashings of wood has been used to create a homely, warm and undeniably rural home, which light colour palettes and natural materials are only too happy to support and there, in the background, is that fabulous garden again. What terrific views!
What a sweet sitting room! While we feel sure there is a television in here somewhere, you'd struggle to concentrate on anything with that lovely outdoor space just tempting you to take a look.
With soft, natural materials filling the space and comforting colours enveloping you as soon as you walk in, this is most definitely the home of a close family. Just imagine sitting in here, throwing another log in the burner and wiling away a few hours. Lovely!
