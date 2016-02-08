Shower in style as well as privacy

The bathroom is, as a rule, an intimate place where we are able to spend a little time carrying out our ablutions and looking after ourselves. Perhaps women more than men, but still, a little pampering time is welcomed by everyone. This in itself requires a perfectly private space.
When it comes to enjoying a shower, you need to know that you are as enclosed as you like to be and while we all have different levels of body confidence, we have come up with some fantastic privacy ideas for your bathroom. Take a look and see if anything appeals to you; you might just be surprised at how confident you really are!
Once thought of as an old fashioned and even slightly naff addition to the bathroom, shower curtains are enjoying a huge renaissance right now and we think we know why! Not only do they look great and offer total shower privacy, they are also available in every colour and pattern imaginable, meaning they are ideal for every home!
We love how easily a shower curtain can transform a room and if you get bored of the effect, you simply unclip and replace it. What could be easier, faster or cheaper than that?
A tried and tested favourite in bathrooms all around the world, clear shower doors offer the benefits of not letting water out into the room, are easy to clean, as you can see anything you've missed and for people that are never alone in the bathroom, they offer easy communication too.
This wonderfully understated and classic bathroom, from Colectivo ODD is everything we like in a space; practical, pretty and pared back and while there might not be any opaque shower privacy on offer, we suspect this is a family bathroom, so nobody gets any peace anywhere!
If you like the idea of a traditional glass shower screen, but full transparency makes you feel a little shy, why not think about investing in an etched screen? Not only do they look lovely, they also seem to add a certain elegance to the room as well!
Shower privacy never looked so high-end and we can imagine a finish such as this one looking fantastic in an exclusive hotel or a period property that looks for any excuse to add a little finesse. While you won't be totally covered, we think the swirling design will cover your modesty and up your confidence!
Already a steadfast favourite in bathrooms around the world, tiled shower units are most definitely here to stay, but how you choose to put your spin on them is totally up to you! We have to say that for a modern and funky twist on shower privacy, we rather like this circular enclosure!
Bright colours add a sense of fun to anything and bathrooms really really embrace this like no other room! In a family bathroom, where everyone bundles in together and has no embarrassment, we think something like this set up would work perfectly.
This is a little bit different, but in a rustic home, we can't think of any better way to ensure shower privacy than a large feature wall made up of beautiful pebbles! It would be simpler than you think to achieve too, just as long as you research bathroom-friendly mortar!
We love this idea so much that it even makes us think an outdoor shower could be fun, but then we remember this is the UK, not Brazil! We think you would also be able to camouflage some towel holders in a wall like this… now that's integrated design!
We all have bodies, we all wash them and where is the harm in just being comfortable in your own skin? For barely there shower privacy, why not do away with screens and doors and just have an open wet room?
We know not all of you will be thrilled at the prospect of having a big window in front of you too, but in a secluded spot, you would feel like you were bathing outside and we know there is nothing nicer than that!
So which style of shower privacy takes your fancy?
