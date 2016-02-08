Shower in style as well as privacy

The bathroom is, as a rule, an intimate place where we are able to spend a little time carrying out our ablutions and looking after ourselves. Perhaps women more than men, but still, a little pampering time is welcomed by everyone. This in itself requires a perfectly private space.

When it comes to enjoying a shower, you need to know that you are as enclosed as you like to be and while we all have different levels of body confidence, we have come up with some fantastic privacy ideas for your bathroom. Take a look and see if anything appeals to you; you might just be surprised at how confident you really are!