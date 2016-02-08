The 15 minute bedroom routine

Ever since we were children, cleaning our bedrooms has been a bugbear, hasn't it? Your mum would tell you to go and tidy it and it would seem to take forever. Nothing much has changed, even though we are adults, but if you still hate the necessary bedroom tidying, we have some great ideas for you that could cut your domestic duties time dramatically!
For a quick bedroom cleanup that will have your room feeling airy, refreshed and ordered, take a look at our top tips. In total, we think you can get all of this done in just 15 minutes, so there'll be no excuses for a mucky bedroom from now on!
Set the timer and let's go! Any quick bedroom clean-up needs to start with belongings being picked up and put where they belong. We are talking about books, computer games and anything else that already has a designated storage area. Try not to just fling everything in though, as you'll want to find it later!
We think this bedroom, from Rattania is absolutely gorgeous and just look at all that handy storage! In a couple of minutes, you would have a perfectly clear floor and easy access to everything you own. What a neat solution to the problem of untidiness!
We don't want to go into details, but bedrooms don't always smell as pleasant as they could, so while you are performing your super quick bedroom cleanup, why not crack all the windows open to let in a little fresh air? Even in winter, the blast of cool, clean air will be a welcome addition, trust us!
We think it's actually a good idea to ensure fantastic ventilation all year round and by simply leaving a window slightly ajar all day, you will find that the quality of air in your bedroom will be so improved that you drift off to sleep without any trouble.
Don't feel bad, we are all all guilty of this crime; leaving worn and unworn clothes scattered around a room. It always seems like such a chore to hang a jumper back up, doesn't it? So inevitably, it gets left on a chair or the floor and is quickly joined by everything else you own! It's not only a tripping hazard, it looks really untidy.
During your quick bedroom cleanup, take the time to throw anything dirty into the laundry basket and hang anything you can wear again back up. You'll be shocked at how easy it becomes to find things you want to wear and your bedroom won't be a serious accident waiting to happen.
It should go without saying, but as part of your quick bedroom clean-up, empty any bins that you have in the space and be sure to remove any dirty crockery and glasses. Items that have had food on or in them will be the first to start smelling really bad and that's not something you want to contend with, especially if you only have a few minutes to spare.
You should be aiming to really leave your bedroom free of anything that doesn't have to be in there, so while a glass on the bedside table is fairly normal, you should be washing and replacing it every day!
This is the task that will take the longest and while we know it is one of our least favourite chores, you can't deny how wonderful it feels to crawl into a freshly made bed, complete with clean bed linen. We think this will take about a third of your quick bedroom clean-up time, but this is something you only need to do once a week, so it's not too much of a pain!
As an added tip, we think a mattress topper is a good idea, as that protects your mattress from absorbing too much body odour and helps to keep your bed super comfy too, so look into these!
As the finishing touch to your quick bedroom clean-up, grab the vacuum cleaner and go around the room with it. From brushing your hair to applying make up and just walking around barefoot, you will be surprised at how much debris your floor accumulates in just a week! This is especially important for anyone that has a dust allergy too or is a pet owner.
Et voila! Your quick bedroom clean-up is complete and you can now look forward to a good night's sleep! It wasn't even that difficult, was it? We hate it when our mums are right.
