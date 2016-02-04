Timeless bedroom designs for little boys

The creative process for designing a boy’s room usually begins before he is born and the décor can often be limited to a certain age range. Children obviously grow up and before you know it their carefully planned nursery is outdated and needs to be redecorated to meet the requirements of a more dynamic room.
With this in mind, it's a great idea to design a nursery that can be easily adapted into a boy's room with only simple changes. For example, exchanging the cot and changing table for a bed and a desk, respectively. The colour scheme and other decorative elements can also embrace a timeless theme that will last more than one periods of the young man’s life.
The key is to be practical and have foresight because, after all, it will be a financial stretch to transform your boy’s room at each phase of his life.
Roll up your sleeves, take notes and, as always, be inspired!
When designing a happy bedroom for your boy it’s best to adopt a theme that is timeless. Otherwise you might find yourself in the position of having to change the décor repeatedly to keep up with his age and the trends. A timeless theme that embraces neutrality is therefore a sensible option. At least until your boy hits his teenage years, that is. Until that time though, refrain from design plans that include specific decorative details and opt instead for simple elegance.
Take the image shown above, for example. The room has a neutral theme, from the colour hues to the furniture. It's a beautiful room that exudes subtlety, class and good taste.
The secret is to focus on neutral colours, such as white or grey, as they are discreet and can be easily combined with other accents. By using them as a backdrop you can contrast with more vibrant hues, such as orange, blue or green, thus creating a beautiful colour consortium.
Considering that colours silently influence our behaviour, using bright hues is key to creating a pleasant and nurturing atmosphere in your boy’s bedroom.
Keeping up with our practical bedroom design, it will be a good option to go for a big bed. Whilst it might strike you as peculiar to see a toddler in an over-sized bed, keep in mind that they grow up fast! One day they are nesting in your arms and the next, they're running wild everywhere.
Investing in a large bed will ensure it lasts through childhood possibly adolescence, which is both practical and financially savvy. If you have concerns about safety you can replicate the safety of a cot by intsalling bars on the sides of the bed.
Your boy’s room should also include some space to play. Playing is a daily activity of all children, helping foster their imagination and creativity, acting as an indispensable part of their development.
Modern games are often designed to enhance children's memory and attention span, encouraging and stimulating them to learn from a very young age. Therefore, it's important to define a space in your boy’s room that is devoted to play time. Place a colourful mat or a few pillows in a strategic position and watch your little man enjoy countless hours of joyful activity.
As your boy grows up and enters his school years it will be necessary to define another area of the bedroom, this time devoted to studying. A desk, lamp and some shelves or a bookcase should be enough to meet his needs. Of course, in order to stimulate your child the area must be kept clean and organised.
A young man’s bedroom should reflect his interests so any decorative details need to be in tune with his individuality. Boys typically, though not always, like action figures and racing cars, but that doesn't necessarily mean accessories should be limited to these interests.
You can add subtle details that soberly complement the décor, such as frames with pictures of your last family holiday or display his collection of favourite books. The goal is to maintain a balance between your carefully crafted décor and fun details that will make the space more individual and stimulating.