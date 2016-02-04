Timeless bedroom designs for little boys

The creative process for designing a boy’s room usually begins before he is born and the décor can often be limited to a certain age range. Children obviously grow up and before you know it their carefully planned nursery is outdated and needs to be redecorated to meet the requirements of a more dynamic room.

With this in mind, it's a great idea to design a nursery that can be easily adapted into a boy's room with only simple changes. For example, exchanging the cot and changing table for a bed and a desk, respectively. The colour scheme and other decorative elements can also embrace a timeless theme that will last more than one periods of the young man’s life.

The key is to be practical and have foresight because, after all, it will be a financial stretch to transform your boy’s room at each phase of his life.

Roll up your sleeves, take notes and, as always, be inspired!