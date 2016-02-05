Fond memories of a rustic kitchen

If you consider rustic kitchens a thing of the past or suited only for cottages then you are sadly mistaken. Not everyone wants an ultra-modern kitchen, with simple straight lines and lacquered colours. There are kitchens in all styles and shapes to suit different tastes and, after all, if all kitchens looked alike it will a boring world!

The rustic kitchen can be easily be adapted into the city life, creating a décor that will evoke past memories of sweet and delicious smells. It's a room that denotes a sense of calmness, adding warmth to your home's interior décor and acting as the social hub of the family.

So, let's cook up some rustic kitchen ideas and serve them to you over six courses!

Take notes and, as always, be inspired!