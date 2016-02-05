Fond memories of a rustic kitchen

If you consider rustic kitchens a thing of the past or suited only for cottages then you are sadly mistaken. Not everyone wants an ultra-modern kitchen, with simple straight lines and lacquered colours. There are kitchens in all styles and shapes to suit different tastes and, after all, if all kitchens looked alike it will a boring world!
The rustic kitchen can be easily be adapted into the city life, creating a décor that will evoke past memories of sweet and delicious smells. It's a room that denotes a sense of calmness, adding warmth to your home's interior décor and acting as the social hub of the family.
So, let's cook up some rustic kitchen ideas and serve them to you over six courses!
Take notes and, as always, be inspired!
The first step towards creating your ideal rustic kitchen is colour. It’s time to dust off your paint brushes and breathe new life to your kitchen! For a rustic décor neutral colours are preferable as they're inviting and familiar, offering warmth and openness to the space.
Painting the walls in neutral colours, such as white, beige, grey or even black, will mean a whole world of colour combinations opens up in your kitchen so your furniture, worktops and accessories can be adapted according to your taste.
Even if you only expose a small portion of your kitchen wall it will still change its language. Brick walls made their appearance at the beginning of the last century and are still very relevant today in various decorative styles.
Brick walls are a practical and cheap way to invite a rustic tone to your kitchen. You can maintain the brick’s natural orange colour or you can sand and paint. Don’t be afraid to take a risk as the results can be beautiful!
You’ll also need furniture that reflects the décor style. Of course, you don’t have to transform all your existing kitchen furnishings as you can achieve the style by simply adding a few antiques.
Many second hand shops and flea markets still sell antique furniture at reasonable prices. Or you can always visit your grandparents' house and recover an old kitchen dresser or those antique chairs gathering dust in the attic. Small inclusions like these can bring bags of country charm!
After finding some antique furniture pieces it’s time to turn your attention to the kitchen bench. The bench is one of the most functional features of the kitchen, housing appliances, providing cutting surfaces and storing dishware.
You can adapt the bench to give it a rustic feel by adding a wooden worktop. It doesn't really matter if the wood is light or dark as long as it is brings a natural feel to the room. The more simple the bench is, the better.
Rustic kitchens are synonymous with the natural and strong essence of wooden materials. So when it comes to the floor, wood can bring much warmth to the kitchen, meaning it's a very attractive and functional choice. There really can never be too much wood in a country kitchen; from the floor to the furniture and even the utensils. It’s a noble material you can use to your heart's content!
Irrespective of the decorative style, you want a well-lit kitchen as it will be hard to cook otherwise! Therefore, it's fundamental to have adequate lighting by taking advantage of both natural and artificial sources.
To harness natural light ensure that any curtains are soft and transparent to allow sunshine into the kitchen. As this isn't a twenty four resource you'll also obviously need to complement with artificial means.
You should install lighting fixtures that are appropriate to the size of your kitchen, focusing on the kitchen island, worktops and table. For example, pendants can be hung from the ceiling to highlight the dining table, which can work in combination with wall-mounted lights to illuminate the worktops.
