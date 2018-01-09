Your browser is out-of-date.

​The extension that changed this family’s life

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Large Rear Extension, Semi-detached House, Woodford Green, North-East London, Model Projects Ltd Model Projects Ltd Modern dining room
London-based design firm Model Projects Ltd brings us our newest homify 360° gem, and this one, apart from injecting a firm amount of beauty into a house, also shows us how a project (when executed correctly, of course) can change a home’s functionality (and the lives of the family members inside that home). 

The project in question? A large extension added to the rear of a house in Woodford Green, North-East London.

Let’s get inspired…

Seen from the outside

Large Rear Extension, Semi-detached House, Woodford Green, North-East London, Model Projects Ltd Model Projects Ltd Modern houses
Model Projects Ltd

Large Rear Extension, Semi-detached House, Woodford Green, North-East London

Model Projects Ltd
Model Projects Ltd
Model Projects Ltd

It’s not hard to spot the modern-style extension from the outside, even though it melts in quite beautifully with the rest of the existing house via the neutral- and earthy colours.

Our favourite part, however, is the fabulous textures and patterns being flaunted, like the timber panels, exposed brick, dark-hued metal of the door frames, etc.

A picture-perfect view

Large Rear Extension, Semi-detached House, Woodford Green, North-East London, Model Projects Ltd Model Projects Ltd Modern dining room
Model Projects Ltd

Large Rear Extension, Semi-detached House, Woodford Green, North-East London

Model Projects Ltd
Model Projects Ltd
Model Projects Ltd

This family now has quite the scenic view to enjoy from the inside, thanks to those generous glass doors that open up onto, firstly, a spacious terrace and, secondly, a fresh-green lawn and garden.

The insides of the new extension

Large Rear Extension, Semi-detached House, Woodford Green, North-East London, Model Projects Ltd Model Projects Ltd Modern dining room
Model Projects Ltd

Large Rear Extension, Semi-detached House, Woodford Green, North-East London

Model Projects Ltd
Model Projects Ltd
Model Projects Ltd

So what did this new extension bring to the table? Well, apart from additional legroom, the home has now been blessed with an open-plan layout consisting of a dining area and kitchen, as well as lots of additional touches that add to the house’s functionality and beauty, like the timber shelving in the background.

A stylish heart

Large Rear Extension, Semi-detached House, Woodford Green, North-East London, Model Projects Ltd Model Projects Ltd Modern kitchen
Model Projects Ltd

Large Rear Extension, Semi-detached House, Woodford Green, North-East London

Model Projects Ltd
Model Projects Ltd
Model Projects Ltd

This kitchen has it all: ample storage space, adequate prepping surfaces, an open and welcoming design, room for guests/family members to sit and socialise, top-notch appliances (a kitchen is, first and foremost, a working zone), etc. 

Let’s scope out a few more images that speak of this deluxe design, shall we?

Large Rear Extension, Semi-detached House, Woodford Green, North-East London, Model Projects Ltd Model Projects Ltd Modern dining room
Model Projects Ltd

Large Rear Extension, Semi-detached House, Woodford Green, North-East London

Model Projects Ltd
Model Projects Ltd
Model Projects Ltd

Large Rear Extension, Semi-detached House, Woodford Green, North-East London, Model Projects Ltd Model Projects Ltd Modern dining room
Model Projects Ltd

Large Rear Extension, Semi-detached House, Woodford Green, North-East London

Model Projects Ltd
Model Projects Ltd
Model Projects Ltd

Large Rear Extension, Semi-detached House, Woodford Green, North-East London, Model Projects Ltd Model Projects Ltd Modern houses
Model Projects Ltd

Large Rear Extension, Semi-detached House, Woodford Green, North-East London

Model Projects Ltd
Model Projects Ltd
Model Projects Ltd

Large Rear Extension, Semi-detached House, Woodford Green, North-East London, Model Projects Ltd Model Projects Ltd Modern kitchen
Model Projects Ltd

Large Rear Extension, Semi-detached House, Woodford Green, North-East London

Model Projects Ltd
Model Projects Ltd
Model Projects Ltd

Large Rear Extension, Semi-detached House, Woodford Green, North-East London, Model Projects Ltd Model Projects Ltd Modern living room
Model Projects Ltd

Large Rear Extension, Semi-detached House, Woodford Green, North-East London

Model Projects Ltd
Model Projects Ltd
Model Projects Ltd

Large Rear Extension, Semi-detached House, Woodford Green, North-East London, Model Projects Ltd Model Projects Ltd Modern living room
Model Projects Ltd

Large Rear Extension, Semi-detached House, Woodford Green, North-East London

Model Projects Ltd
Model Projects Ltd
Model Projects Ltd

Speaking of new space and beauty, have you seen The open-plan kitchen with heaps of style?

Trends 2018: the colour splashes you need to know about!
Simply fantastic, or not your cup of tea – how do you feel about this house?

