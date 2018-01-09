Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​15 fabulous open-plan dining- and living rooms

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
DEPARTAMENTO EN LAS LOMAS, MAAD arquitectura y diseño MAAD arquitectura y diseño Eclectic style living room
Loading admin actions …

Don’t misunderstand us – we love a room that’s closed off from other spaces, as it’s sometimes necessary, like a bathroom requiring privacy, for instance. But, having said that, there are other times when an open-plan layout is just so functional and inviting! 

Take these 15 examples of dining rooms sharing seamless layouts with adjoining living rooms – they provide a fabulous social atmosphere! And let’s not forget how they add opportunities for furniture, décor, colours, patterns, lighting fixtures, etc. Yes, if given the opportunity to flaunt an open-plan layout (that’s practical, obviously), why would you not take it?

Let’s get inspired!

1

MAGRI, MOB ARCHITECTS MOB ARCHITECTS Floors
MOB ARCHITECTS

MOB ARCHITECTS
MOB ARCHITECTS
MOB ARCHITECTS

2

Casa Certosa, Anomia Studio Anomia Studio Industrial style living room
Anomia Studio

Anomia Studio
Anomia Studio
Anomia Studio

3

Terra Rossa House, MODO Architettura MODO Architettura Minimalist living room
MODO Architettura

MODO Architettura
MODO Architettura
MODO Architettura

4

SCL_FLAT, Caterina Raddi Caterina Raddi Industrial style living room
Caterina Raddi

Caterina Raddi
Caterina Raddi
Caterina Raddi

5

Mediterranean Villa in Sardinia, Tania Mariani Architecture & Interiors Tania Mariani Architecture & Interiors Mediterranean style living room Wood Green
Tania Mariani Architecture &amp; Interiors

Tania Mariani Architecture & Interiors
Tania Mariani Architecture &amp; Interiors
Tania Mariani Architecture & Interiors

6

homify Minimalist dining room White
homify

homify
homify
homify

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7

DEPARTAMENTO EN LAS LOMAS, MAAD arquitectura y diseño MAAD arquitectura y diseño Eclectic style living room
MAAD arquitectura y diseño

MAAD arquitectura y diseño
MAAD arquitectura y diseño
MAAD arquitectura y diseño

8

Jak stara fabryka w sercu lasu, RAJEK Projektowanie Wnętrz RAJEK Projektowanie Wnętrz Industrial style dining room
RAJEK Projektowanie Wnętrz

RAJEK Projektowanie Wnętrz
RAJEK Projektowanie Wnętrz
RAJEK Projektowanie Wnętrz

9

Crespià, Dröm Living Dröm Living Scandinavian style dining room
Dröm Living

Dröm Living
Dröm Living
Dröm Living

10

Edifício Gaivotas, Pureza Magalhães, Arquitectura e Design de Interiores Pureza Magalhães, Arquitectura e Design de Interiores Living roomAccessories & decoration
Pureza Magalhães, Arquitectura e Design de Interiores

Pureza Magalhães, Arquitectura e Design de Interiores
Pureza Magalhães, Arquitectura e Design de Interiores
Pureza Magalhães, Arquitectura e Design de Interiores

11

Um apartamento moderno - retro, Architect Your Home Architect Your Home Modern living room
Architect Your Home

Architect Your Home
Architect Your Home
Architect Your Home

12

Rua das Flores, MATELIER ARQUITECTOS MATELIER ARQUITECTOS Eclectic style dining room
MATELIER ARQUITECTOS

MATELIER ARQUITECTOS
MATELIER ARQUITECTOS
MATELIER ARQUITECTOS

13

Ristrutturazione appartamento Roma, Marconi, Facile Ristrutturare Facile Ristrutturare Classic style dining room
Facile Ristrutturare

Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare

14

Shades of White, Helô Marques Associados Helô Marques Associados Mediterranean style living room
Helô Marques Associados

Helô Marques Associados
Helô Marques Associados
Helô Marques Associados

15

Lo scrigno dal cuore contemporaneo, B+P architetti B+P architetti Modern living room
B+P architetti

B+P architetti
B+P architetti
B+P architetti

Want more Reasons to embrace open plan living?

​The extension that changed this family’s life
Which of these open-plan layouts inspire you the most?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks