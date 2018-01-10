Your browser is out-of-date.

​Which bathroom does your star sign seek?

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Attico , Dario Cipelletti Architect Dario Cipelletti Architect Minimalist bathroom
minimalist style with neutral colours and open spaces? Or how about something more charming with rustic finishes? These are just some of the questions we’ve all asked ourselves right before kick-starting a bathroom design. So then, how do you choose? 

How about leaving those colours, textures and designs all up to the Zodiac? And even if you’re not a believer in star signs, it still makes for some entertaining reading.

Scroll down and see which design has been chosen for you…

1. Aquarius: the modern style, with a monochrome colour palette really making that water theme (perhaps as a focal wall) become more prominent.

Waves Pixers Modern bathroom wall mural,wallpaper,waves,sea
Pixers

Waves

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

2. Capricorn: for the right amount of elegance, we recommend marble surfaces. And lots of natural lighting!

Rustic Chic Villa, Medie Interieurarchitectuur Medie Interieurarchitectuur Modern bathroom Marble Brown
Medie Interieurarchitectuur

Medie Interieurarchitectuur
Medie Interieurarchitectuur
Medie Interieurarchitectuur

3. Sagittarius: the adventurous sign will experiment with textures and finishes, which brings to mind this stone-grey creation of concrete, stainless steel, etc.

Tool, Mamoli Rubinetteria Mamoli Rubinetteria Industrial style bathroom
Mamoli Rubinetteria

Mamoli Rubinetteria
Mamoli Rubinetteria
Mamoli Rubinetteria

4. Libra: vintage touches are a must, but so is practicality, so opt for dual sinks, a large tub, and appropriate seating spots.

Bathroom Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors Classic style bathroom
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Bathroom

Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

5. Virgo: an overall sense of order and calmness, with grey hues and concrete, is what we recommend for the neat-as-a-pin Virgo.

Attico , Dario Cipelletti Architect Dario Cipelletti Architect Minimalist bathroom
Dario Cipelletti Architect

Dario Cipelletti Architect
Dario Cipelletti Architect
Dario Cipelletti Architect

6. Leo: you’re bold and proud, and your bathroom needs to display that. What could be better than cheery yellow splashed across sleek stone surfaces?

Garden rooms "il bosco del cadelach", Daniele Menichini Architetti Daniele Menichini Architetti Modern bars & clubs Ceramic Yellow Hotels
Daniele Menichini Architetti

Garden rooms il bosco del cadelach

Daniele Menichini Architetti
Daniele Menichini Architetti
Daniele Menichini Architetti

7. Cancer: your bathroom is a homely space with comfort, so get some rugs, soft towels and wooden surfaces to up the welcoming factor.

Dwupoziomowe mieszkanie w stylu skandynawskim, ZAWICKA-ID Projektowanie wnętrz ZAWICKA-ID Projektowanie wnętrz Scandinavian style bathroom Wood Grey
ZAWICKA-ID Projektowanie wnętrz

ZAWICKA-ID Projektowanie wnętrz
ZAWICKA-ID Projektowanie wnętrz
ZAWICKA-ID Projektowanie wnętrz

8. Gemini: there’s a dual side to this design, as cleanliness and excitement are combined perfectly via bold colours, brilliant patterns and raw surfaces.

Bathroom Roselind Wilson Design Modern bathroom bathroom,modern,contemporary,tiles,interior design
Roselind Wilson Design

Bathroom

Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design

9. Scorpio: to show off your elegant personality, go with a monochrome palette, glass screens and oversized tiles. Don’t forget the brilliant lighting fixtures.

Modern contemporary bathroom Tailored Living Interiors Modern bathroom Bathroom,bathroom lighting,walk-in shower,bathroom furniture,bathroom mirror,corian,porcelainetiles
Tailored Living Interiors

Modern contemporary bathroom

Tailored Living Interiors
Tailored Living Interiors
Tailored Living Interiors

10. Taurus: as you’re connected to nature, go with a rustic look with natural stone, scenic views and an adequate amount of fresh plants.

Travertine bath in Michael Bay home in Los Angeles Pietre di Rapolano BathroomBathtubs & showers Marble Beige
Pietre di Rapolano

Travertine bath in Michael Bay home in Los Angeles

Pietre di Rapolano
Pietre di Rapolano
Pietre di Rapolano

11. Aries: you’re very realistic about life, and that’s why a minimalist style (less to clean) is right up your alley. White and bright are the keywords here!

SMART progetto 1, Nova Cucina Nova Cucina Scandinavian style bathroom
Nova Cucina

Nova Cucina
Nova Cucina
Nova Cucina

​12. Pisces: an organic look with a soothing vibe, which means wood, plants, and soft neutrals for your bathroom’s beauty. Remember to bring in lots of natural lighting.

Ristrutturazione bagno in poco tempo, come fare?, Tucommit Tucommit Classic style bathroom
Tucommit

Tucommit
Tucommit
Tucommit

Wasn’t that interesting? Next up: Matching your bedroom to your Zodiac sign.

Nature and prefabricated design together at last!
Would you give your recommended bathroom design a go, or do you prefer another’s?

