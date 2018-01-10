Your browser is out-of-date.

​The dreamy style of two new detached homes

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
2 Detached Houses in Wiltshire, D&N Construction (Salisbury) D&N Construction (Salisbury) Modern houses
Ludgershall, Wiltshire is the location of our latest homify 360°, where home-building firm D&N Construction introduces us to one of their prime portfolio pieces: the build of two new detached family homes. Let’s go back to the beginning to see how this project came about…

It all started when the experts were contacted to conjure up two country cottages with contemporary twists and sustainable technology (this is, after all, the 21st century). The professionals’ brief also stated top-notch comfort and maximum value for the clients.

The solution? To install air-source heat pumps and underfloor heating to provide sustainable energy, which significantly reduces heating bills in the long term. In addition, the builders used handmade bricks and lime mortar to add to the cottage appeal. 

The properties were finished to a very high standard, complete with oak flooring, quality kitchensbathrooms and wood burners. The far-reaching, uninterrupted countryside views (a major benefit of this pristine location) are welcomed inside each and every day via large glass panels at the rear of the property, which also goes a long way in increasing the homes’ values. 

Let’s indulge in some visual representation of this project, which was finally concluded in mid-2017.

1

2 Detached Houses in Wiltshire, D&N Construction (Salisbury) Modern houses








2

2 Detached Houses in Wiltshire, D&N Construction (Salisbury) Country style living room








3

2 Detached Houses in Wiltshire, D&N Construction (Salisbury) Modern kitchen








4

2 Detached Houses in Wiltshire, D&N Construction (Salisbury) Modern style bedroom








5

2 Detached Houses in Wiltshire, D&N Construction (Salisbury) Modern houses








Next up for your inspiration: Behind these doors awaits a fab entertaining space.

​Which bathroom does your star sign seek?
Share your thoughts on these homes in our comments section, below!

