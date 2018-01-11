​The dream kitchen with countryside views

The kitchen – the heart of every home where meals are prepared, friends are welcomed and stories are shared. These actions and others obviously help place a great deal of importance on a kitchen, turning it into quite the unique space – it’s a socialising hotspot (if there’s enough legroom and seating space), yet it’s also a working zone. How many other rooms in the house can brag about that?
These truths were undoubtedly taken into consideration with today’s homify 360° discovery, where London-based company Kitchen Architecture was tasked with producing a kitchen for a thatched cottage.
Let’s see what their creative thinking caps and continued commitment to excellence came up with…
We just had to include this picture of the house from the outside, as it helps to shape our expectations of that newly designed kitchen. The thatched roof, the brick walls, the warm and earthy colours, the delicious textures – it’s the rustic style in all its glory!
The rear of the house welcomes us with wide open glass doors zig-zagging out of the way, giving us a glimpse of the culinary space. And look at that glazed gable helping to usher in even more natural light and sky views.
What a sight! Creams, off-whites, caramels and beiges dominate the colour palette, while a touch of raw texture (yes, we are referring to that exposed stone wall on the right) ensures striking character to contrast with the kitchen’s (mostly) modern design.
And that striking island neatly grounding the kitchen while offering up ample prepping-, cooking- and socialising space – what a treat!
Here we can see how the kitchen neatly flows into the adjoining room, increasing its legroom while also enhancing its sociable character.
