​The dream kitchen with countryside views

Johannes van Graan
Thatched cottage, Kitchen
The kitchen – the heart of every home where meals are prepared, friends are welcomed and stories are shared. These actions and others obviously help place a great deal of importance on a kitchen, turning it into quite the unique space – it’s a socialising hotspot (if there’s enough legroom and seating space), yet it’s also a working zone. How many other rooms in the house can brag about that?

These truths were undoubtedly taken into consideration with today’s homify 360° discovery, where London-based company Kitchen Architecture was tasked with producing a kitchen for a thatched cottage.

Let’s see what their creative thinking caps and continued commitment to excellence came up with…

The front façade

Thatched cottage
Kitchen Architecture

Thatched cottage

Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture

We just had to include this picture of the house from the outside, as it helps to shape our expectations of that newly designed kitchen. The thatched roof, the brick walls, the warm and earthy colours, the delicious textures – it’s the rustic style in all its glory!

Welcome!

Thatched cottage
Kitchen Architecture

Thatched cottage

Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture

The rear of the house welcomes us with wide open glass doors zig-zagging out of the way, giving us a glimpse of the culinary space. And look at that glazed gable helping to usher in even more natural light and sky views.

The kitchen

Thatched cottage
Kitchen Architecture

Thatched cottage

Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture

What a sight! Creams, off-whites, caramels and beiges dominate the colour palette, while a touch of raw texture (yes, we are referring to that exposed stone wall on the right) ensures striking character to contrast with the kitchen’s (mostly) modern design. 

And that striking island neatly grounding the kitchen while offering up ample prepping-, cooking- and socialising space – what a treat!

So much space

Thatched cottage
Kitchen Architecture

Thatched cottage

Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture

Here we can see how the kitchen neatly flows into the adjoining room, increasing its legroom while also enhancing its sociable character.

Inspired yet? Check out some more images of this delightful design.

Thatched cottage
Kitchen Architecture

Thatched cottage

Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture

Thatched cottage
Kitchen Architecture

Thatched cottage

Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture

Thatched cottage
Kitchen Architecture

Thatched cottage

Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture

Thatched cottage
Kitchen Architecture

Thatched cottage

Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture

Want more? Then see these 6 beautiful country kitchens for your inspiration.

​The vintage charm of a French farmhouse
A dream design, or not your style at all – what are your thoughts?

