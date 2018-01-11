​The dream kitchen with countryside views

The kitchen – the heart of every home where meals are prepared, friends are welcomed and stories are shared. These actions and others obviously help place a great deal of importance on a kitchen, turning it into quite the unique space – it’s a socialising hotspot (if there’s enough legroom and seating space), yet it’s also a working zone. How many other rooms in the house can brag about that?

These truths were undoubtedly taken into consideration with today’s homify 360° discovery, where London-based company Kitchen Architecture was tasked with producing a kitchen for a thatched cottage.

Let’s see what their creative thinking caps and continued commitment to excellence came up with…