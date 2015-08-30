Top 5 projects of the week: City mews to coastal views

This week we travelled far and wide to bring you the best and most interesting ideas and inspiration for your next home makeover. From luxurious London mews homes to beautiful Cornish seaside homes and everywhere in between, all bases were covered. Take a look below to see which projects proved this week's most favoured.
Topping this week's list was a mid-century, Span estate home that evoked all that was possible during the post--war years. The dark brick home is typical to Britain, yet the interior is far from what you expect from these once low-cost housing solutions. With bright and modern spaces that couldn't be further from the unassuming exterior, this project exemplifies what is possible in modern interior design. To take the full tour, click here.
Second this week was a beautiful terrace home that was in dire need of an internal makeover, requiring a new spatial arrangement to become suitable for the family's modern day lifestyle. A number of ideas were conceived, with a new loft extension and complementary ground floor extension, this home has been drastically transformed without losing its original charm. Click here to see the project in full.
This stunning home in London's highly sought-after neighbourhood of Muswell Hill is an idyllic example of a British townhouse. The Edwardian-nera home has received a lower floor extension and an interior remodel and refurbishment, resulting in an open plan home that is typically English, with a splash of Scandinavian flair. To see how it turned out, click here.
Cornwall is arguably one of the most beautiful parts of Britain, and this coastal dwelling is an equally as stunning home perfectly suited to the laid-back Cornish way of life. The grandiose beachside home has been constructed with its location at the core of its design, with a view of the landscape forever present, and a colour palette of neutral tones with a fitting splash of blue throughout. Take a tour of this wonderful seaside home again here.
Last but not least was this overwhelmingly luxurious mews in central London. The Pont street home is just a few short steps from the famous Harrods department store in Knightsbridge; one of the capital's most exclusive neighbourhoods. With a budget of (only!) £1.2 million, the finish of this refurbishment has considered every fine detail with luxury and opulence in mind. With all the latest tech gadgets, a golf simulator, and a view of the Ferrari in the garage from inside, this home has to be seen to be believed. For a rare tour of one of Britain's most sumptuous homes, click here.