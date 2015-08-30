Top 5 projects of the week: City mews to coastal views

Last but not least was this overwhelmingly luxurious mews in central London. The Pont street home is just a few short steps from the famous Harrods department store in Knightsbridge; one of the capital's most exclusive neighbourhoods. With a budget of (only!) £1.2 million, the finish of this refurbishment has considered every fine detail with luxury and opulence in mind. With all the latest tech gadgets, a golf simulator, and a view of the Ferrari in the garage from inside, this home has to be seen to be believed. For a rare tour of one of Britain's most sumptuous homes, click here.