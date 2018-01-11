​The vintage charm of a French farmhouse

Our homify 360° discovery for today is one of those rare and wonderful gems that has it all: location, size, style, character, functionality, you name it. Location-wise, this rustic beauty is in… wait for it… resting on a quiet hillside overlooking the Rhône valley (in south-east France) and enjoying breathtaking views of the Rhône Alpes in the distance.

The house, flaunting no less than 7 bedrooms and big enough to accommodate 17 people (told you it had space!), actually used to be a silk farm. As each generation of farmers added to its build and style, the house features remarkable character today that can be glimpsed in its timber ceiling beams, the varied roof tiles, the oven chimneys, the stone-floor tiling surrounding the gigantic swimming pool, etc.

Oh, and did we mention that London-based team Kitchen Architecture was in charge of styling up the kitchen? A striking piece of modern beauty that enjoys heaps of attention in this otherwise rustic-country-style setting.

Let’s explore!