​The vintage charm of a French farmhouse

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
The old silk farm, Kitchen Architecture Kitchen Architecture Modern kitchen
Our homify 360° discovery for today is one of those rare and wonderful gems that has it all: location, size, style, character, functionality, you name it. Location-wise, this rustic beauty is in… wait for it… resting on a quiet hillside overlooking the Rhône valley (in south-east France) and enjoying breathtaking views of the Rhône Alpes in the distance. 

The house, flaunting no less than 7 bedrooms and big enough to accommodate 17 people (told you it had space!), actually used to be a silk farm. As each generation of farmers added to its build and style, the house features remarkable character today that can be glimpsed in its timber ceiling beams, the varied roof tiles, the oven chimneys, the stone-floor tiling surrounding the gigantic swimming pool, etc. 

Oh, and did we mention that London-based team Kitchen Architecture was in charge of styling up the kitchen? A striking piece of modern beauty that enjoys heaps of attention in this otherwise rustic-country-style setting.

Let’s explore!

The rustic façade

The old silk farm Kitchen Architecture Modern kitchen kitchen architecture
Kitchen Architecture

The old silk farm

Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture

We can just pause here and write a whole book about the striking façade – its stone walls, the wooden shutters, the serene look and feel of the rustic fixtures, the calming background, the cute and quaint little terraces flaunting seating opportunities to enjoy that remarkable view in style… but let’s continue indoors.

A modern marvel

The old silk farm Kitchen Architecture Modern kitchen kitchen architecture,bulthaup,bespoke kitchen,contemporary kitchen,kitchen island,kitchenn dining,open plan kitchen,integrated kitchen,holiday home
Kitchen Architecture

The old silk farm

Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture

Thanks to its super modern/contemporary look, the heart of this home stands out quite perfectly. Stainless steel finishes, dark charcoal hues, top-notch appliances… a fabulous reminder that we are, indeed, in the 21st century, even though the rest of the house’s vintage character makes it feel wonderfully otherwise.

A subtle beauty

The old silk farm Kitchen Architecture Modern kitchen kitchen architecture,bulthaup,bulthaup b3,bespoke kitchen,contemporary kitchen,kitchen island,kitchen dining,integrated kitchen,integrated appliance,miele,suspended furniture
Kitchen Architecture

The old silk farm

Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture

As far as functionality goes, this modern kitchen definitely knows how to impress, as those cabinets are ripe and ready to make a world of difference in terms of storage.

And speaking of minimising clutter, look how the pieces flaunt a subtle look by not having handles or knobs, presenting a simple and monochrome colour palette, and playing around with simple block shapes in design.

Lounging time

The old silk farm Kitchen Architecture Modern kitchen kitchen architecture,family entertaining,sociable living,bespoke,open plan,intergrated living,holiday home
Kitchen Architecture

The old silk farm

Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture

The house’s otherworldly look and feel becomes much more prominent once we leave the modern kitchen. But even though the living room has a decent amount of modern pieces to brag about (one does want comfort and style during a rustic retreat, doesn’t one?), it’s the raw and natural finishes that cause us to fall in love with this place. 

We simply must scope out quite a few more images…

The old silk farm Kitchen Architecture Modern kitchen kitchen architecture,open plan,integrated living,family enteratining,holiday home
Kitchen Architecture

The old silk farm

Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture

The old silk farm Kitchen Architecture Modern kitchen kitchen architecture,family entertaining,bespoke,intergrated living,sociable living,holiday home
Kitchen Architecture

The old silk farm

Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture

The old silk farm Kitchen Architecture Modern kitchen kitchen architecture,family entertaining,integrated living,holiday home
Kitchen Architecture

The old silk farm

Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture

The old silk farm Kitchen Architecture Modern kitchen kitchen architecture
Kitchen Architecture

The old silk farm

Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture

The old silk farm Kitchen Architecture Modern kitchen
Kitchen Architecture

The old silk farm

Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture

The old silk farm Kitchen Architecture Modern kitchen
Kitchen Architecture

The old silk farm

Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture

The old silk farm Kitchen Architecture Modern kitchen
Kitchen Architecture

The old silk farm

Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture

The old silk farm Kitchen Architecture Modern kitchen kitchen architecture
Kitchen Architecture

The old silk farm

Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture

The old silk farm Kitchen Architecture Modern kitchen kitchen architecture
Kitchen Architecture

The old silk farm

Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture

The old silk farm Kitchen Architecture Modern kitchen kitchen architecture
Kitchen Architecture

The old silk farm

Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture

