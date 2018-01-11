​The vintage charm of a French farmhouse

Our homify 360° discovery for today is one of those rare and wonderful gems that has it all: location, size, style, character, functionality, you name it. Location-wise, this rustic beauty is in… wait for it… resting on a quiet hillside overlooking the Rhône valley (in south-east France) and enjoying breathtaking views of the Rhône Alpes in the distance.
The house, flaunting no less than 7 bedrooms and big enough to accommodate 17 people (told you it had space!), actually used to be a silk farm. As each generation of farmers added to its build and style, the house features remarkable character today that can be glimpsed in its timber ceiling beams, the varied roof tiles, the oven chimneys, the stone-floor tiling surrounding the gigantic swimming pool, etc.
Oh, and did we mention that London-based team Kitchen Architecture was in charge of styling up the kitchen? A striking piece of modern beauty that enjoys heaps of attention in this otherwise rustic-country-style setting.
Let’s explore!
We can just pause here and write a whole book about the striking façade – its stone walls, the wooden shutters, the serene look and feel of the rustic fixtures, the calming background, the cute and quaint little terraces flaunting seating opportunities to enjoy that remarkable view in style… but let’s continue indoors.
Thanks to its super modern/contemporary look, the heart of this home stands out quite perfectly. Stainless steel finishes, dark charcoal hues, top-notch appliances… a fabulous reminder that we are, indeed, in the 21st century, even though the rest of the house’s vintage character makes it feel wonderfully otherwise.
As far as functionality goes, this modern kitchen definitely knows how to impress, as those cabinets are ripe and ready to make a world of difference in terms of storage.
And speaking of minimising clutter, look how the pieces flaunt a subtle look by not having handles or knobs, presenting a simple and monochrome colour palette, and playing around with simple block shapes in design.
The house’s otherworldly look and feel becomes much more prominent once we leave the modern kitchen. But even though the living room has a decent amount of modern pieces to brag about (one does want comfort and style during a rustic retreat, doesn’t one?), it’s the raw and natural finishes that cause us to fall in love with this place.
We simply must scope out quite a few more images…
